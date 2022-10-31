Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
wtaw.com
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather
Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
KWTX
Special events in Waco are attracting more tourists, boosting economy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From Silobration to rowing competitions, events in Waco are bringing more footsteps to the area. More visitors result in additional money for the city’s economy. Waco’s interim director of Conventions and Tourism, Dan Quandt, said September’s occupancy here was 72.3 percent, the highest of all...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
KWTX
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping
Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
KWTX
Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds,...
Be a Voice for Kansas
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
WacoTrib.com
Waco fastener firm to invest $9.1M, expand to staff to 504 under city-county deal
Howmet Fastening Systems is pursuing a business grant from the city of Waco and McLennan County as it pledges to expand its plant, install $9.1 million in new equipment and create 17 new full-time positions. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on giving Howmet a five-year break on personal...
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
