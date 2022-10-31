Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Vigorous Physical Activity Linked to Lower Mortality
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Vigorous physical activity (VPA) is associated with reduced mortality, and increasing the intensity of physical activity is associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to two studies published online Oct. 27 in the European Heart Journal. Matthew N. Ahmadi, Ph.D., from...
Herald & Review
Pfizer Study Reveals Big Rise in Immunity From COVID-19 Booster
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting an updated booster for COVID-19 is likely to boost protection substantially, according to a new study released by drug company Pfizer on Friday. The news affirms a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the bivalent booster without first...
Herald & Review
Northwestern performs first heart transplant in Illinois using ‘heart-in-a-box’ device
CHICAGO — For the first time in Illinois, surgeons have successfully taken a heart that stopped beating inside a patient and transplanted it into another person with the help of a new, science fiction-like device. Surgeons at Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday that they performed a heart transplant Oct....
Comments / 0