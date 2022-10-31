ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Vigorous Physical Activity Linked to Lower Mortality

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Vigorous physical activity (VPA) is associated with reduced mortality, and increasing the intensity of physical activity is associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to two studies published online Oct. 27 in the European Heart Journal. Matthew N. Ahmadi, Ph.D., from...
Pfizer Study Reveals Big Rise in Immunity From COVID-19 Booster

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting an updated booster for COVID-19 is likely to boost protection substantially, according to a new study released by drug company Pfizer on Friday. The news affirms a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the bivalent booster without first...

