Hundreds of hay bales burn for second day; fire origin unknown
An estimated 300 bales of hay kept burning in rural Lyon County Monday morning, after they somehow caught fire early Sunday. “They’ll burn for days,” Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said. “Right now, we’re just letting it burn.”
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
Sheriff working to ID suspect in alleged Kansas theft case
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and asking the public for help to identify a possible suspect. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a subject and truck, according to a social media report. Investigators would like to speak with this individual regarding...
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging reports no increase in service requests as result of recent financial hardships at Emporia Senior Center
The recent hardships of the Emporia Senior Center has not resulted in any increase in service requests to similar agencies, at least in the short term. According to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Deputy Director Kelsey Pfannenstiel, the agency is in the midst of its “busy season.”
Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police
CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
Hearings ahead in Lyon County District Court for cases involving allegations of mistreating dependent adult, attempted aggravated robbery
A preliminary hearing is on the Lyon County docket Wednesday for a man accused of aggravated battery and mistreating a dependent adult. Mark Pursifull is set to appear in court at 3 pm. Pursifull was formally charged after at least one alleged incident between Aug. 16-22. Case details have not...
Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation
An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
North Carolina man charged with aggravated indecent liberties in Wabaunsee County after alleged incident on Halloween
Wabaunsee County authorities say a North Carolina man tried to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were made aware of a possible child exploitation effort on Halloween. Deputies and Wabaunsee County detectives went to the 400 block of East Flint Hills Drive at Lake Wabaunsee, where they met 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield of Henderson, North Carolina.
Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead Thursday in aggravated child endangerment case; pretrial coming in aggravated kidnap case
Sentencing is planned Thursday morning for a woman who pleaded no contest to aggravated child endangerment earlier this fall. Selena Garcia was first accused of aggravated child endangerment, drug and paraphernalia possession and both battery and interference on law enforcement after an alleged incident in early July. As part of a plea agreement in early September, all but the child endangerment charges were dropped.
Two arrested after drugs, guns found during search warrant in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in Central Topeka. According to TPD, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the warrant, officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
Sheriff: Kansas man dies after trapped under garden tractor
SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The 52-year-old man was working in his garden in the 5900 block of SW Davis Road on a Kubota tractor without a rollover bar, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The tractor slid...
You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – What do you do when you find a 600-pound pig walking along Highway 75? The Osage County Sheriff’s Office answered several calls about the pig wandering on the highway before it was captured and sent it to a local farmer. They are keeping it in a separate pen until the owner […]
Donations sought for Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive
Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive is now underway. Director Casey Woods says soldiers overseas are looking for at least some of the comforts of home. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent cotton clothing and other items are all welcomed through the end of November. Residents can drop off items at the Main Street office, 727 Commercial.
Moran to speak at Fanestil Meats ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday
Fanestil Meats is nearing the end of a major construction project just west of Emporia. The business is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm Friday for its new 40,000 square foot processing facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50, finishing a long-sought project to move the business entirely out of the Cottonwood River floodplain just south of Emporia. The processing plant is joining the Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administrative operations after groundbreaking a year ago.
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
