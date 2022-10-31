ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elle Del Valle
2d ago

The NYPD Mounted Police Unit is very impressive - the officers are professional & friendly and their horses well-trained. Officer Olivieri & "Officer" Mustang Gomez make good policing partners - experienced rider & a stellar-trained mustang. Good going!

fox5ny.com

Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack

NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Drag racer allegedly slams into cab in Manhattan, breaks taxi driver’s ribs

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A drag racer in Manhattan allegedly sped through multiple red lights and slammed into a taxi, leaving the cab driver with multiple broken bones, court documents show. Hamza Salman, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, participating as a spectator […]
MANHATTAN, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large

A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

