The NYPD Mounted Police Unit is very impressive - the officers are professional & friendly and their horses well-trained. Officer Olivieri & "Officer" Mustang Gomez make good policing partners - experienced rider & a stellar-trained mustang. Good going!
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack
NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
TODAY.com
Woman details recovery from hammer attack that took place on the subway
Nina Rothschild left work late on February 24, 2022. As she walked down the stairs of the New York City subway, she felt someone hit her on the head with what she thought was a baseball bat. “I kept saying, ‘Stop! Stop!’ which, of course, was completely useless,” Rothschild, 58,...
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
amny.com
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
Yellow cab driver critically injured by drag racer going 100 mph in Midtown
A yellow cab driver was injured over the weekend after a drag racer, going approximately 100 mph, crashed into his vehicle in midtown Manhattan, police said Tuesday.
Body of missing NYPD officer found; 17-year vet died on vacation in Guyana
GUYANA (PIX11) — The body of an NYPD officer was found after he went missing while on vacation in Guyana, police said Wednesday. Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, worked out of the 70 precinct, officials said. The NYPD had assisted in the investigation into Haynes’ disappearance. He was visiting Orinduik Falls […]
CONFIRMED DEAD: Body of NYPD gone missing while vacationing in Guyana found
Officials in Guyana confirmed on Wednesday that an NYPD officer vacationing in the South American nation drowned in the waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil on Sunday.
Drag racer allegedly slams into cab in Manhattan, breaks taxi driver’s ribs
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A drag racer in Manhattan allegedly sped through multiple red lights and slammed into a taxi, leaving the cab driver with multiple broken bones, court documents show. Hamza Salman, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, participating as a spectator […]
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
hudsonvalleypost.com
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Suspects violently beat, rob 76-year-old man on Brooklyn street; suspects sought
Police are looking to identify two suspects accused of beating and robbing an elderly man on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Person fatally struck by subway train at Rockefeller Center station: officials
A person was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, causing extensive delays during the morning commute, officials said.
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption
Scientists are predicting an ash cloud that could sweep the nation.(Robert Gibson/iStock) New York City and the east coast are on high alert. A series of earthquakes in April from Sitka, Alaska have made way for an official notice about the presumed likely eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Edgecumbe.
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
Man, 71, dies weeks after boy, 15, beat him in Chelsea
A 71-year-old man who was beaten in the head by a 15-year-old boy in Chelsea died after fighting for his life for six weeks, police said Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
