Washington, LA

Comments / 2

Nola Girl
2d ago

Right by my old apartment. This city has tuned to pot! Mitch come back Nola needs you.

Reply
4
NOLA.com

Darren Bridges, killer of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, imprisoned for life

The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” Brittiny McNeil said. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Hammond, Louisiana State Police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case

Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre revealed that a Lockport, Louisiana man facing attempted murder charges in one incident had been charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder in the September 24, 2022 shooting that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Folse was already in detention after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on September 8, 2022.
LOCKPORT, LA

Comments / 0

