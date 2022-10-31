A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO