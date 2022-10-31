Read full article on original website
Nola Girl
2d ago
Right by my old apartment. This city has tuned to pot! Mitch come back Nola needs you.
4
NOPD makes swift arrest in Desire neighborhood shooting Wednesday
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway after a man was shot in the area.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in West Lake Forest
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in West Lake Forest. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard. According to NOPD, the man was declared dead at the scene around 2:01 p.m. This is a...
SWAT roll ends peacefully in Tremé, on Bayou Road
Officers say a subject has barricaded himself inside of a home in the 1900 block of Bayou Road.
Two drivers wanted for reckless stunt driving on Claiborne Ave., NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants are issued for Devin D. Curley, 33, and Jermaine Turner, 33, for allegedly doing burnouts and reckless stunt driving according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus...
NOLA.com
Who shot deputy constable, sparking citywide manhunt? New Orleans police offer theory
New Orleans police think they have begun to unravel a West Lake Forest shooting that wounded a deputy constable and an apartment maintenance worker and prompted a citywide manhunt for the tenant who was being evicted. They say the tenant, Jason Tillman, 24, accidentally shot deputy Warren Smith, 53, as...
fox8live.com
Darren Bridges sentenced to life in prison for murder of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, was handed down a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Angel Harris on Wed., Nov. 2. District Attorney...
NOLA.com
Darren Bridges, killer of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, imprisoned for life
The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” Brittiny McNeil said. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
Man shot, hospitalized in West Lake Forest Monday afternoon
He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.
Pair of Luling shootings could be related to abandoned stolen car struck by gunfire, detectives say
According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire
Woman shot in Little Woods Monday, condition unknown
Officers say the shooting reportedly happened just before 5:00 p.m., in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road
NOPD: Two caught on camera allegedly burglarizing Algiers vehicle
Officers say the alleged two, left the scene on foot. They are currently wanted on a charge of simple burglary of a vehicle.
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
Man hospitalized after getting shot in the Bywater early Wednesday morning
According to the NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 2600 block of St. Claude Ave. around 1:59 a.m.
NOLA.com
2 women arrested, accused of shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Two women wanted in connection with shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on a New Orleans interstate have surrendered to police, authorities said late Monday. The gunfire was caught on video and shared on social media. No injuries were reported, but it is part of an ongoing trend...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
WDSU
New Orleans mother pushes for harsher punishment after shooting left her son paralyzed
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother wants a harsher punishment on the table for the person she says shot her son and left him paralyzed. The reported armed robbery happened back in August on Paris Avenue in Lake Terrace. The 24-year-old victim, Noah, was on a walk when...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Hammond, Louisiana State Police say
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.
NOPD working third shooting in as many hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case
Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre revealed that a Lockport, Louisiana man facing attempted murder charges in one incident had been charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder in the September 24, 2022 shooting that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Folse was already in detention after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on September 8, 2022.
