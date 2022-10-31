Read full article on original website
14news.com
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Arrest warrants have been issued in Vanderburgh County for the couple charged in a child’s death. Court documents show Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter both face a long list of charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. As...
hot96.com
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
14news.com
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
FLORA, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man previously detained in Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a Flora, Illinois death investigation is currently on the run. Officials say they are looking for Phillip Henson. Back in March, he was arrested and accused of drug induced homicide in the death...
14news.com
Lawsuit filed against EPD for 2020 killing of Rodriquez Pam
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney Mark Miller is suing the City of Evansville, Evansville Police Department, Chief Billy Bolin, and two EPD officers for wrongful death on behalf of relatives of Rodriquez Pam. In November 2020, Pam was shot and killed by Evansville Police after a 911 caller claimed he...
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
14news.com
Bond reduced for man accused of child molestation
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Bond has been reduced for a man facing child molestation charges in Warrick County. 45-year-old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. His first court appearance was Monday and his bond was originally 50,000 dollars, but today a judge approved a...
14news.com
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case. Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October. He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, Coleman...
14news.com
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
Attorney reacts to wrongful death lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It has been nearly two years since Rodriguez Pam died after police shot him several times. And now, his family wants the police to pay. It’s one of three lawsuits filed in the last two years against the Evansville Police Department. The family filed the lawsuit on Monday. Officers shot Pam several […]
14news.com
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say. [KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]. Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.
104.1 WIKY
Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against The City
The family of Rodriquez Pam along with their attorney Mark Miller has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Evansville, EPD, Chief Billy Bolin and two EPD officers. Two years ago Pam was shot and killed by Evansville police after a 911 call was placed claiming Pam was pointing a gun at a dog in someone’s yard.
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is being sued by one man’s family for his death two years ago. The officer-involved shooting happened just off Cherry Street near the American Legion. Sentencing for the Parkland school shooter is set to take place Wednesday. The jury spared Nikolas Cruz from...
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
wevv.com
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
14news.com
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Morganfield, Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more after a car went into the Union County Public Library in Morganfield. A tarp is now covering where the car went in at. Library officials say the Morganfield library will be closed due to the crash. We’ve reached out to...
14news.com
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public for help in finding a missing Evansville woman. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when her car crashed into the US 431 Green River bridge in McLean County, Kentucky.
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
