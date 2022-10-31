Haunted house fundraiser for domestic violence victims

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A family in Clifton Park has turned tragedy into an opportunity to raise money to help victims of domestic violence.

For the past several years, the Dancy family has held a haunted house walk-through for the neighborhood, complete with scary characters, a fog machine, and strobe lights. It’s free, but they ask for donations to go to a local domestic violence shelter. Joe Dancy’s daughter, Wanda, is the inspiration behind it.

“Back in ‘99, she was shot and killed by her boyfriend,” Dancy said. “We turned that around into something good.”

Wanda was killed the day before Halloween. The family said that holding this event has become a sort of therapy for them, and has given them a unique way to heal.

The weekend-long event has become such a fundraising success, and exciting event for guests, Dancy said the neighbors have come to expect a spooky good time every Halloween.

The turnout so far has been great, with over $700 raised. Halloween night, however, is expected to be the biggest draw. You can visit the haunted attraction at 42 East Haystack Road in Clifton Park on Halloween night from 6 to 9 p.m.

