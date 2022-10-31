ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Haunted house fundraiser for domestic violence victims

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ak52d_0itFJOMK00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A family in Clifton Park has turned tragedy into an opportunity to raise money to help victims of domestic violence.

For the past several years, the Dancy family has held a haunted house walk-through for the neighborhood, complete with scary characters, a fog machine, and strobe lights. It’s free, but they ask for donations to go to a local domestic violence shelter. Joe Dancy’s daughter, Wanda, is the inspiration behind it.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“Back in ‘99, she was shot and killed by her boyfriend,” Dancy said. “We turned that around into something good.”

Wanda was killed the day before Halloween. The family said that holding this event has become a sort of therapy for them, and has given them a unique way to heal.

The weekend-long event has become such a fundraising success, and exciting event for guests, Dancy said the neighbors have come to expect a spooky good time every Halloween.

Troy Turkey Trot looking for costume contest entries

The turnout so far has been great, with over $700 raised. Halloween night, however, is expected to be the biggest draw. You can visit the haunted attraction at 42 East Haystack Road in Clifton Park on Halloween night from 6 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Whitehall man accused of shooting 4-year-old son with BB gun

A Whitehall man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his 4-year-old son in the stomach with a BB gun. That’s according to our media partners at The Post-Star. At last check, the boy was taken to Albany Medical Center. The paper reports that he has non-life threatening injuries.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT

A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrests made in two separate Albany animal abuse cases

Two people are arrested in connection with two separate alleged animal abuse cases. Albany police says Elisa Sumner, 27, was arrested for an August incident. They say that she didn’t feed or give water to her 2-year-old German shepherd. The animal allegedly suffered from malnutrition and severe bite wounds...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Retired Sheriff hopes for justice in 1974 cold case

Cobleskill, N.Y.(News10)-The retired Schoharie County Sheriff is marking another sad anniversary in a 48-year-old cold case. The case surrounds the murder of a SUNY Cobleskill student who went missing on this day back in 1974. Tony Desmond took News10’s Anya Tucker back to the lonely road outside of Cobleskill that still haunts him to this […]
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Arrest made after two dogs found muzzled, restrained in a parked car

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police have arrested an Albany resident on an animal cruelty charge. Police say they found two muzzled dogs in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked on Crown Terrace. Police are also saying that urine and dog feces were found in the back seat and that the dogs were restrained to the head rest with no food or water.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam victim of “grandparent scam” has warning for others

ROTTERDAM — A woman thought she was helping her beloved grandson, but she was scammed out of $7,000. “I got a call and it was a kid on the phone,” she said. “And he said grandma, I destroyed my life, I ruined my life, I need your help. I don’t want to be in jail for the weekend. I had an accident.”
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy