psychologytoday.com
Moderated Drinking: A Creative Strategy to Treat Alcoholism?
Fear of needing to cope without alcohol can deter efforts to stop drinking. Moderating alcohol use can allow someone to deal with both the drinking behavior and underlying issues that power their drinking. Moderated drinking may empower some people to ultimately give up drinking entirely. Over the past few decades,...
psychologytoday.com
Is Confrontation Dread Causing You Unnecessary Anxiety?
Confrontation dread, a state of apprehension and anxiety about speaking up, can lead to anxiety and relationship distress. Prevalent phenomena like ghosting in relationships and "quiet quitting" at work seem to show how challenging confrontation is. Confrontation dread isn’t a moral failing; rather, it is an indication of a need...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants
Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
psychologytoday.com
Does Ketamine Cure Depression?
Ketamine's antidepressant effects fade rather quickly necessitating ongoing treatment. Thirty percent of patients do not respond to ketamine. A new study suggests there may be ways of sustaining ketamine's antidepressant effects through psychological tools. Ketamine is an amazing medicine being used off label for treatment resistant depression. For many patients...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Typical Signs of Alcoholism?
Did you know in 2019, 25.8% of adults aged 18 and older admitted to binge drinking in that previous month? Many of these individuals seek the help they need and sober up. The unfortunate truth is that alcohol consumption can lead to adverse health consequences. Alcohol addiction can destroy an individual’s personal life and negatively affect their professional achievements.
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
wdfxfox34.com
How Long Does it Take to Detox from Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-detox-from-alcohol/. When a person chooses to stop drinking, they will likely go through mild symptoms of alcohol withdrawal or may even face the severe symptoms linked to abrupt alcohol withdrawal resulting from alcohol dependence. The length of alcohol detox symptoms can span days or even several weeks...
psychologytoday.com
ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety
Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
psychologytoday.com
What I’d Like Neurotypical People to Know About Autism
It can be hard for neurotypical people to understand what autistic people are experiencing on a day-to-day basis. Judging your loved one on their effort, rather than their results, can help strengthen your relationship. Telling an autistic person that they “don’t look autistic” is dismissive and displays a lack of...
1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows
Alcohol use may be common, but that doesn't mean it's safe. Excessive drinking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the US, a study found. Experts share how to curb the public health hazard.
psychologytoday.com
How Shadow Becomes Personality and Society
The shadow contains repressed memories and qualities which, while remaining hidden from us, wield control and may provoke defense. When unveiled and integrated, the shadow may enliven and contribute to the resolution of fear, dread, and a vague sense of disingenuousness. Repressed aspects of a person are the most stubborn...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop the Yelling in Your Relationship
Yelling is an unhelpful behavior in a conflict. We can reduce or stop yelling with self-soothing. It's important to tell your partner how you feel in a calm way to avoid escalating a conflict. Do you or your partner yell when you're in a conflict? Raising your voice can be...
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children
Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
Freethink
Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Are the Black Holes of Humanity
Narcissists are like black holes in that they suck the life, light, and energy out of you. Narcissists suck out of others what they lack in themselves: self-satisfaction, confidence, self-esteem, authenticity, and life contentment. Though it's impossible to resist the pull of a black hole, we can learn to get...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Advocacy: What Every Black Woman Needs to Know
Black women are often on the front lines for social justice and quick to speak up for others, but reluctant to rally for themselves. The experience of bias or microaggressions might cause some Black women to hold back from self-advocacy. To practice self-advocacy, one first needs to first identify what...
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events
Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
