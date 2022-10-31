ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Demand Loyalty

Given their highly reactive traits and tendencies, narcissists need powerful defenses to protect their fragile egos from anxiety and depression. The narcissist’s conundrum is that rather than grow their courage and self-confidence, they disproportionately “grow” their defense mechanisms. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them, for if...
psychologytoday.com

How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement

Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop the Yelling in Your Relationship

Yelling is an unhelpful behavior in a conflict. We can reduce or stop yelling with self-soothing. It's important to tell your partner how you feel in a calm way to avoid escalating a conflict. Do you or your partner yell when you're in a conflict? Raising your voice can be...
psychologytoday.com

The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children

Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Jax Hudur

Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage

While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Amarie M.

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.
TheDailyBeast

The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It

If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
Chris Freyler

The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse

Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Tyla

Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people

A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...

