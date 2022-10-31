Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit: Notice of Public Hearing Proposed 2023 Budget
Pierce Transit announcement. A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Special Study Session meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022. The meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of the...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 1 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 1 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
The Suburban Times
DuPont October 28 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council October 28 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Provides 90 Day Update on the Crime Reduction Plan
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Police Department provided an update on the Violent Crime Reduction Plan during the City Council Study Session on November 1. During the presentation, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore and the consultants from the University of Texas at San Antonio gave a...
The Suburban Times
Request For Proposals WIOA Title I Young Adult Services
WorkForce Central announcement. We are seeking a qualified subrecipient to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Proposals are due next Tuesday, November 8, 2022 by 5:00 PM. The RFP and a link to the online proposal form can be found on...
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction by WSSDA
Steilacoom Historical School District announcement. We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District School Board has been selected to receive a Board of Distinction award by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). This is the second consecutive year the SHSD Board has received this honor.
The Suburban Times
The Status Studio ribbon cutting Nov. 9
The City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting for The Status Studio (4009 Bridgeport Way W, Suite G-3) on Nov. 9, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
Seattle, Washington
King County Recorder Office Record Processing Delay
The King County Recorder’s Office will be moving from the Administration Building to King Street Center (201 S Jackson St) starting in mid-November 2022. The move will take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, the recording processing of paper documents will be severely delayed. Online submittals will continue to be processed. This will affect SDCI projects that need to be recorded such as lot boundary adjustments, unit lot subdivisions, short plats, MHA, and ECA covenants.
The Suburban Times
TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
The Suburban Times
Capital Improvement Projects Underway Across U.P.
City of University Place announcement. Residents in University Place will soon enjoy smoother streets and safer places to walk thanks to more than $4.3 million in Federal Highway Administration (FHA) grants. Construction is already underway for three roadway projects along Grandview Drive, Lakewood Drive and Chambers Creek Road. New pavement...
The Suburban Times
Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
Chronicle
Smiley Unites Spread of Red Lewis County at Adna Stop
This campaign season, Adna Grocery — a gas station, convenience store, burger joint, post office and storefront of owner Jim Smith’s smokehouse business — has been serving yet another purpose as a conservative political venue. This summer and fall, it has been a stop on the campaign...
The Suburban Times
Sunday Book Talk at DuPont Historical Museum
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Author Rodney G. Thomas will share from his new book, Biilaachia-White Swan: Crow Warrior, Custer Scout, American Artist. Join the DuPont Historical Society at 2pm on Sunday, November 13th for this presentation at the DuPont Historical Museum (207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327). Biilaachia, White...
