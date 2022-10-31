ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit: Notice of Public Hearing Proposed 2023 Budget

Pierce Transit announcement. A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Special Study Session meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022. The meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 1 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
STEILACOOM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
The Suburban Times

DuPont October 28 Report from Mayor, Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council October 28 report by clicking here.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department Provides 90 Day Update on the Crime Reduction Plan

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Police Department provided an update on the Violent Crime Reduction Plan during the City Council Study Session on November 1. During the presentation, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore and the consultants from the University of Texas at San Antonio gave a...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Request For Proposals WIOA Title I Young Adult Services

WorkForce Central announcement. We are seeking a qualified subrecipient to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Proposals are due next Tuesday, November 8, 2022 by 5:00 PM. The RFP and a link to the online proposal form can be found on
KING 5

Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness

SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The Status Studio ribbon cutting Nov. 9

The City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting for The Status Studio (4009 Bridgeport Way W, Suite G-3) on Nov. 9, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Seattle, Washington

King County Recorder Office Record Processing Delay

The King County Recorder’s Office will be moving from the Administration Building to King Street Center (201 S Jackson St) starting in mid-November 2022. The move will take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, the recording processing of paper documents will be severely delayed. Online submittals will continue to be processed. This will affect SDCI projects that need to be recorded such as lot boundary adjustments, unit lot subdivisions, short plats, MHA, and ECA covenants.
The Suburban Times

TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Capital Improvement Projects Underway Across U.P.

City of University Place announcement. Residents in University Place will soon enjoy smoother streets and safer places to walk thanks to more than $4.3 million in Federal Highway Administration (FHA) grants. Construction is already underway for three roadway projects along Grandview Drive, Lakewood Drive and Chambers Creek Road. New pavement...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Smiley Unites Spread of Red Lewis County at Adna Stop

This campaign season, Adna Grocery — a gas station, convenience store, burger joint, post office and storefront of owner Jim Smith’s smokehouse business — has been serving yet another purpose as a conservative political venue. This summer and fall, it has been a stop on the campaign...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Sunday Book Talk at DuPont Historical Museum

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Author Rodney G. Thomas will share from his new book, Biilaachia-White Swan: Crow Warrior, Custer Scout, American Artist. Join the DuPont Historical Society at 2pm on Sunday, November 13th for this presentation at the DuPont Historical Museum (207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327). Biilaachia, White...
DUPONT, WA

