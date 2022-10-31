ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

By Brad Dress
 2 days ago
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman arrives for a rally at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

(The Hill) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day.

About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44 percent back Oz.

The results are similar to other polling showing leads the Democratic candidate has held over Oz for much of the campaign, including a 6-point advantage in a survey last week.

But the latest survey comes after Fetterman struggled on the stage during a debate against Oz last week.

The Democrat is still recovering from a stroke he had in May and has difficulty with auditory processing, which led to verbal missteps and awkward answers during the debate.

Still, about 50 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view Fetterman favorably, according to the New York Times/Siena college poll.

By comparison, about 49 percent of likely voters view Oz favorably.

Most Pennsylvanians list the economy as a major issue in the midterm elections, with 50 percent calling it a top concern, the poll shows.

Just 34 percent list social issues, such as abortion, gun control and democracy, as a major concern in the midterm elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 among 620 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

Comments / 31

Dennis Mason
2d ago

LOL. Every poll I've seen has Fetterman behind by nearly double digits. Do you think lying to us will help him win? You are pitiful!

Reply(1)
11
