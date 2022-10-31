ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns

By Alex Libby
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIFI7_0itFJ21b00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has seen two separate rain chances over the past week. The first was on Oct. 24 and the second was this past weekend.

On the 24th northwest Arkansas received several inches of rain while the rest of the state saw very little. Thankfully, this most recent round brought the heaviest rain to south and central Arkansas.

Here’s a look at some of the top rain totals from the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxvDU_0itFJ21b00

We needed this rain. Lack of rain this summer and fall caused dangerous wildfire conditions. Nearly every county in Arkansas was under a burn ban, and at one point half of the state was under extreme fire danger. All this led to several wildfires in Jefferson county.

After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere. It’s still high in for much of the state, but at least it’s not extreme anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n1FJ_0itFJ21b00
Updated 11/1

Burn bans are also dropping every hour. Less than a quarter of the state is under a burn ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FuRC_0itFJ21b00
Updated 11/1

The rest of this week will be warm and dry, but we are watching a rain chance for the first weekend of November.

We’ll have the latest updates on fire danger and burn bans throughout this week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Related
KATV

Storms, some strong, likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely Friday evening across Arkansas. Outdoor events and high school football could be impacted by these storms as they move quickly from west to east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially between 5 and 10 PM. The main severe weather threat would be high winds embedded within the line of storms, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to November

TONIGHT: Some clouds hang around through the evening, which should make it a decent sunset by 6:15pm in Little Rock. High temperatures hit 76°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high temp is 68°F this time of year. It will cool to the 60s by 8pm and low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?

Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill

November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
onlyinark.com

Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas

November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 1, 2022: No to Issue 3

Who could be against something called the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment”? We can. If Issue 3 on the ballot really had to do with religious freedom, that’s one thing. But let’s be frank. The genesis of this amendment, pushed on the people by the Arkansas General Assembly, is that some of the crazier members didn’t like the idea that some municipalities wanted to enforce strict COVID-19 mask wearing and vaccination criteria. The wingnuts who adopted the “God will protect us – we don’t need no stinkin’ masks or vaccines” school of thought came to believe that their fringe view of virus control is valid. There were, at last count, some 12,489 Arkansans who can put the lie to this. That is, they could if they had never been infected by COVID-19, and died. Masks and vaccines work to control the spread of deadly viruses. Many Arkansas communities wanted to do the right thing by imposing strict controls at a time when it would have mattered the most. This amendment is telling those communities that they were wrong. They weren’t – thousands of Arkansans would be alive today if the state had adopted stricter COVID-19 controls. We support local governments that want to protect their citizens. The “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment” doesn’t do that. Issue 3 should be rejected by voters.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine to start the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
ARKANSAS STATE
