Jack Harlow's Best Moments on SNL!

Amber Ruffin is opening up about speculation that she's replacing Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. Noah announced his departure in front of a live taping on Thursday, Sept. 29. His final show is scheduled to be taped on Dec. 8. The network released a statement on Noah's exit after news of his exit was confirmed. "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," they said at the time. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them." Ruffin has had her own success on The Amber Ruffin Show, but she's playing coy on whether or not she'll be filling Noah's shoes.

5 DAYS AGO