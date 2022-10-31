Jack Harlow's Best Moments on SNL!

Jack Harlow makes his return to Saturday Night Live as tonight’s host and musical guest. It’ll be his first time pulling double duty, but he was a musical guest on SNL in 2021 when Maya Rudolph hosted. In promos, Harlow seems hyped to host this week. In the...
That's right, it's the returns of David S. Pumpkins and "Drunk Uncle" to help Jack Harlow helm the best-written and funniest "SNL" of the season -- plus, Cecily Strong's back!. Ahead of his acting debut in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” Jack Harlow showed off his skills on “Saturday Night Live” -- with a lot of help from legends like Tom Hanks, Jeff Probst and Bobby Moynihan.
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable.
Hi all — welcome back for your ready and steady, EZ Bake Oven SNL in Review. You want a quick download for the Jack Harlow episode — well, here it is!. Harlow is the latest rap star to be given a shot at hosting Saturday Night Live. Some rap purists view post-Drake multi-hyphenate artists like Harlow as an affront to the art form. Yet, to an institution like SNL, he's a gateway to young fans. Let's see if his charisma carries over.
