Eagan, MN

Eagan police ask for help in locating missing person

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

The Eagan Police Department is asking for help locating 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who was last seen at around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, officials shared.

Eagan police shared on Facebook that Borca was last seen in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle in a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and black tie.

Eagan Police Chief Roger New shared that they are still looking for Borca after not locating him yesterday. Right now, more than 200 people are assisting in locating the young man.

“Sometimes these take some time, and we are just waiting to see,” New said. “We’ve only been at it for about three hours today, and we’re really hopeful that we can turn up something real soon.”

Those who live in the area are asked to check their properties and businesses and share any information about his whereabouts with investigative specialist Bryan Hughes at 651-675-5827.

