Texas A&M vs. Auburn Week 11 Kickoff Time Announced

The Aggies will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers on Nov. 12.

Another week, another night game.

The Texas A&M Aggies will kick off against the Auburn Tigers from Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 12 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on the SEC Network.

The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) are looking to end their four-game losing streak following a 31-28 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss. The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) totaled 580 yards of offense, including 390 yards rushing behind the legs of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans while quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Highly-touted freshman Conner Weigman made his career start in front of a packed Kyle Field. He looked the part of a capable starter, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Weigman averaged 7.7 yards per throw and completed five "explosive throws" of over 20 yards downfield.

Weigman immediately built a rapport with receivers Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. Stewart, a top recruit on SI99's 2022 rankings , finished with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Muhammad, who moved into the starting role for the injured Ainias Smith, tallied eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters that Weigman would remain the starter moving forward.

"I look forward to seeing him play for us next week," Fisher said of Weigman following Saturday's loss. "I'm very comfortable with Conner playing and starting for us."

The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) have also struggled to find consistency in 2022. In last week's 41-27 loss to Arkansas, Auburn allowed 520 yards of offense, 296 of which game behind the legs of Razorbacks' quarterback KJ Jefferson, running Rahiem Sanders and others.

Last season, the Aggies thwarted the Tigers in a 20-3 victory at home. Then-quarterback Bo Nix threw for 153 yards and an interception, while A&M's defense recorded two turnovers and held the Tigers to 226 yards of total offense.

The Aggies will face Florida on Saturday at home before making the trip to The Plains. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

