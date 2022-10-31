ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Week 11 Kickoff Time Announced

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDhv2_0itFIbX200

The Aggies will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers on Nov. 12.

Another week, another night game.

The Texas A&M Aggies will kick off against the Auburn Tigers from Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 12 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on the SEC Network.

The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) are looking to end their four-game losing streak following a 31-28 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss. The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) totaled 580 yards of offense, including 390 yards rushing behind the legs of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans while quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Highly-touted freshman Conner Weigman made his career start in front of a packed Kyle Field. He looked the part of a capable starter, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Weigman averaged 7.7 yards per throw and completed five "explosive throws" of over 20 yards downfield.

Weigman immediately built a rapport with receivers Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. Stewart, a top recruit on SI99's 2022 rankings , finished with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Muhammad, who moved into the starting role for the injured Ainias Smith, tallied eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters that Weigman would remain the starter moving forward.

"I look forward to seeing him play for us next week," Fisher said of Weigman following Saturday's loss. "I'm very comfortable with Conner playing and starting for us."

The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) have also struggled to find consistency in 2022. In last week's 41-27 loss to Arkansas, Auburn allowed 520 yards of offense, 296 of which game behind the legs of Razorbacks' quarterback KJ Jefferson, running Rahiem Sanders and others.

Last season, the Aggies thwarted the Tigers in a 20-3 victory at home. Then-quarterback Bo Nix threw for 153 yards and an interception, while A&M's defense recorded two turnovers and held the Tigers to 226 yards of total offense.

The Aggies will face Florida on Saturday at home before making the trip to The Plains. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

I Told Y’all About Harsin!

Well, Bryan Harsin is a very rich man... and he ain't even got no jobby job!!. I told y’all this in an earlier post: click here. On Monday, it was announced that YA BOY would be shown the door. Reports state that some AU officials mumbled: “And don't let...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: What Jimbo Fisher Had to Say After the Loss to Ole Miss

Texas A&M Football HC Jimbo Fisher’s Weekly Press Conference. You could tell the disappointment in his voice as well as his face as soon as Texas A&M football’s head coach Jimbo Fisher got to the stand. The first thing he said was, “Like I said, very disappointed we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. Had some opportunities there, I will talk offensively first. I think we started much better out of the blocks really well. Got good balance run-pass, guys were mixing, line was doing a good job. Of course Conner was playing I thought outstanding in the game, Achane was outstanding, receivers are doing a good job.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy