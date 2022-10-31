Hogs’ Mike Neighbors Looking Forward to New Look

Expecting a different vibe with new uniforms and new faces on the court.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This Arkansas is going to look a little different, we're finding out before Wednesday night's exhibition against Arkansas-Fort Smith.

There will be plenty of new faces, so you might need a program and the uniforms will be brand new as well.

"That will be hitting social media tomorrow," Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors said Monday morning.

The Hogs played Kansas in a private scrimmage last week and the rebounding stood out, which is something they haven't done well.

"It shows we've been doing the right thing with strength and conditioning," Neighbors said.

With newcomers Maryam Dauda finally getting to play after sitting out all last season rehabbing a knee injury she suffered in high school and Saylor Poffenbarger will finally get on the floor.

"I tried to put them in several times last year," Neighbors said about how much both have pushed to get playing time. "They play with a smile and a vibe that's great to see."

The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. and there will not be any streaming or television.

