ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Hogs’ Mike Neighbors Looking Forward to New Look

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmHjE_0itFIIxL00

Expecting a different vibe with new uniforms and new faces on the court.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This Arkansas is going to look a little different, we're finding out before Wednesday night's exhibition against Arkansas-Fort Smith.

There will be plenty of new faces, so you might need a program and the uniforms will be brand new as well.

"That will be hitting social media tomorrow," Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors said Monday morning.

The Hogs played Kansas in a private scrimmage last week and the rebounding stood out, which is something they haven't done well.

"It shows we've been doing the right thing with strength and conditioning," Neighbors said.

With newcomers Maryam Dauda finally getting to play after sitting out all last season rehabbing a knee injury she suffered in high school and Saylor Poffenbarger will finally get on the floor.

"I tried to put them in several times last year," Neighbors said about how much both have pushed to get playing time. "They play with a smile and a vibe that's great to see."

The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. and there will not be any streaming or television.

HOGS FEED:

ARKANSAS FANS BASE WILL DOUBLE WITH ADDITION OF ALABAMA FANS

SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS ON AUBURN WIN YOU MAY NOT HAVE NOTICED

ROCKET SANDERS KEEPS CHECKING OFF PERSONAL GOALS

KJ JEFFERSON WANTED TO 'GROUND AND POUND' AUBURN IN SECOND HALF

RAZORBACKS GET BLASTED BY 30 POINTS IN EXHIBITION LOSS TO LONGHORNS

TEXAS STILL A BIG GAME TO PLAYERS WHETHER IT'S AN EXHIBITION OR NOT

RANDOM NOTES ON RAZORBACK BASKETBALL

PITTMAN SAYS ENDING STREAK TO AUBURN IS BIG DEAL TO HIM, PLAYERS

IS ARKANSAS GOOD TEAM OR A BAD TEAM?

AUBURN HAS SO MANY ISSUES THAT ARKANSAS MAY NOT BE ONE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday

A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Deion Sanders Is Trending For Major SEC Job Opening

Could Deion Sanders be a head coach in the SEC next season? On Monday, the Auburn Tigers' football program officially fired Bryan Harsin. He went just 9-12 in his stint with the SEC university.  Now, Auburn begins what's expected to be a wild coaching search. Sanders might be the No. 1 ...
AUBURN, AL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Arkansas?

Alligators might not be the largest members of the Crocodilia order of animals, but they’re certainly some of the most famous. These semi-aquatic reptiles live only in North America, where they’ve been present for millions of years. In fact, alligators have been around for an astounding 65 million years. In North America, they once flourished throughout much of the southeast. Today, thanks to conservation efforts, alligators can once again be found in states like Arkansas. You might be wondering: just how many alligators live in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS STATE
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy