michael loose
2d ago
I have my doubts that the fire arms showed in this article were part of the war on guns. Some of them are well over a thousand dollars, not the kind you find on the streets. Cut the hype , propaganda and politics go hand and hand.
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message
In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household.
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
'It must be stopped': ACLU issues warning on book bans in Michigan schools
As book-banning debates continue to take the stage and the election nears, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wrote a letter to Michigan school districts encouraging them to protect students' First Amendment rights. "In addition to threatening the First Amendment rights of all students, this wave of book-banning is an attack on...
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Wyatt Law gives updated protections for children in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer updated people on the protections of Wyatt’s Law to Michigan’s Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect. Whitmer signed a bill in May that would allow parents and child-caring employers like schools to more easily get information on a person’s history so they can better protect children. The law went into effect on Tuesday.
Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says
Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo's last-second lawsuit aims to stop absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan's Blackest city. The post Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says appeared first on NewsOne.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.
See the number of absentee ballots turned in so far in your Michigan town
About 23.1% of Michigan’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election – which totals to nearly 1.9 million people – as of Monday, Oct. 31. More than 1.1 million people have already turned in their ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of...
Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 1 for term limits and financial disclosures
(FOX 2) - Michigan voters are deciding on Proposal 1, which includes term limit changes and financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. If approved by voters, members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the Secretary of State, and...
Michigan Election Results: 6th Congressional District
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District features a familiar face in a different number - but running to represent many of the same people. This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?
The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
Opinion: My patients need Proposal 3 to pass in Michigan
Today I held the hand of a patient who traveled across three state lines to see me. She was exhausted and anxious, but also relieved to finally be here. She told me about her serious health problems including multiple sclerosis and the complications she had with her prior pregnancies. She was fearful that continuing her current pregnancy would leave her unable to walk and care for her two children.
How you can spoil an absentee ballot in Michigan and the deadline to do it
If you submitted your ballot, you are able to change your vote for whatever reason. It's called spoiling your ballot.
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
POLL: Whitmer holds strong lead over Dixon one week before election
If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba's survey for the Detroit News is correct, the governor over challenger Tudor Dixon, who has some good news regarding older voters who vote in large numbers.
Michigan governor tells voters make abortion legal and she’ll steal Ohio jobs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” and luring trained workers from Ohio. We’re talking about abortion’s role in the election and economy on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Governor Whitmer observes Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 1–5
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is commemorating the efforts of small businesses owned by veterans by recognizing Nov. 1–5 as Veterans Small Business Week!. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says the governor has lowered obstacles for veteran entrepreneurs by signing laws that expedite paths to acquiring professional licenses.
