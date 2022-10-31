Kansas City tests voting machines ahead of November election

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Election commissioners conducted a public test of their voting equipment Monday.

The public test has become more important in recent years as some have questioned the integrity of voting.

At Union Station, sample ballots are tested and tabulated, to ensure confidence that every vote will be counted accurately.

Kansas Citians who live in Jackson County can go to any polling place on Election Day to vote.

You will not be turned away.

“We have what we call centralized voting,” said Shawn Kieffer, Kansas City elections director. “Any person can go to any polling place in the entire metro area and they can vote if they want. If they want and demand a preprinted ballot then they have to go to their own poll. But if they are willing to vote on a ballot marking device, they can vote anywhere in the city.”

For the first time ever during this election in Missouri, voters can cast their ballots early without needing an excuse for being absent on Election Day.

Kieffer says early voting began slowly in Kansas City with about 700 votes per day, but now has grown to about 950 advance votes each day.

Kansas Citians in Jackson County can vote early from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Union Station, the Whole Person at 37th and Main streets, or at United Believers Church, 5600 East 112th Street.

Voters who live in Jackson County, but outside of Kansas City, Missouri, can vote early near the Jackson County Election Board’s office through Nov. 7. The office is located at 110 North Liberty in Independence. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is also open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Platte County voters, living outside of Kansas City, Missouri, can vote now at the Platte County Board of Elections. The office is located at 2600 Northwest Prairie View Road in Platte City.

In Clay County, voters living outside of Kansas City can vote through November 5 at the Clay County Election Board and the Clay County Annex .

The election board is located at 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Clay County Annex is located at 1901 NE 48th St. in Kansas City, Missouri. It is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

