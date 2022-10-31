ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N66lr_0itFGj5m00
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in Reading, police said. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police.

The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.

One victim was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, torso, and legs, police said.

The other was treated for a wound to the left hip, they added.

Both men were in stable condition as of Monday, Oct. 31, and there is "no danger to the general public at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or leave a tip anonymously by calling Berks County Crime Alerts at 1-877-373-9913.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Baby Shot By Toddler In Central Pennsylvania ID'd

The infant was shot by a 3-year-old relative in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 18, has been identified by old according to the family and police confirmed the details of the shooting on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m.Angelo Richardo "Mad Man" Barcenas Torres, was 15 months and 12 days old when he was…
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County police investigating shooting that injured one

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person. On Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. the Columbia Police Department was notified by security staff at Lancaster General Hospital of a male shooting victim. The victim reportedly told security staff that earlier that...
COLUMBIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized

Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
DENVER, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy