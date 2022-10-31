2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in Reading, police said. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police.

The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.

One victim was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, torso, and legs, police said.

The other was treated for a wound to the left hip, they added.

Both men were in stable condition as of Monday, Oct. 31, and there is "no danger to the general public at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or leave a tip anonymously by calling Berks County Crime Alerts at 1-877-373-9913.

