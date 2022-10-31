Read full article on original website
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
Several Pennsylvania tickets win large Powerball prizes
Although no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, there were several tickets sold in Pennsylvania with large payouts. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13, with an optional Power Play of 3. Three Pennsylvania players matched four of five numbers, the...
Record $1.6M Online Lottery Jackpot Awarded In Pennsylvania
Plenty of lottery players will be transfixed late Monday on the outcome of the $1 billion Powerball drawing, but one lucky Centre County resident using Pennsylvania’s online lottery now has less reason to care as much. That’s because the unidentified individual recently won a record $1.6 million in the...
Hops & Vines for Hunger November 2022
PA (WOLF) — This November, Feeding Pennsylvania, PA Eats, and Breweries in PA are joining forces with 46 local breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania for Hops & Vines For Hunger – a fundraising campaign to support hunger relief and nutrition education resources for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network.
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion
A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Toys for Tots donation provides free entry to World of Little League Museum
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Visitors with a giving heart have the opportunity to earn free admission to the World of Little League Museum this holiday season thanks to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “We are proud to once again be a part of the...
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Local heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.992. Average price during the week...
Pharmacy to pay over $200,000 for missing doses
HAZLETON, Pa. — A pharmacy in Hazleton has agreed to pay for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. Officials say between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko's Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances, such as oxycodone. Thousands of doses went unaccounted...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
$4.5 million in grants to enhance downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Today the city of Scranton acknowledged $4.5 Million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Funding that was recently approved by Governor Wolf. The money will support a variety of projects that will build infrastructure and enhance the community. "We'll be putting in sidewalks, ramps for...
Delivery driver steals Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A truck driver was arrested after allegedly stealing a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. The South Abington Township Police Department was notified that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen around 9 AM on October 28th. Employees at the Krispy Kreme in...
