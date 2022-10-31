ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, PA

Newswatch 16

Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — While no one hit the big Powerball grand prize last Saturday, a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Columbia County. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
pennbets.com

Record $1.6M Online Lottery Jackpot Awarded In Pennsylvania

Plenty of lottery players will be transfixed late Monday on the outcome of the $1 billion Powerball drawing, but one lucky Centre County resident using Pennsylvania’s online lottery now has less reason to care as much. That’s because the unidentified individual recently won a record $1.6 million in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Hops & Vines for Hunger November 2022

PA (WOLF) — This November, Feeding Pennsylvania, PA Eats, and Breweries in PA are joining forces with 46 local breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania for Hops & Vines For Hunger – a fundraising campaign to support hunger relief and nutrition education resources for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.992. Average price during the week...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Pharmacy to pay over $200,000 for missing doses

HAZLETON, Pa. — A pharmacy in Hazleton has agreed to pay for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. Officials say between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko's Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances, such as oxycodone. Thousands of doses went unaccounted...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

$4.5 million in grants to enhance downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Today the city of Scranton acknowledged $4.5 Million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Funding that was recently approved by Governor Wolf. The money will support a variety of projects that will build infrastructure and enhance the community. "We'll be putting in sidewalks, ramps for...
SCRANTON, PA

