New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State prepares for Big Ten Tournament beginning ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
614now.com
Slice of the past: Check out some of the oldest pizzerias in Columbus
The Columbus food scene continues to evolve, adding takeout food halls and live-fire restaurants, but some things, like old-school pizzerias, have stayed the same for the better part of a century (or more). We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite long-standing local pizza spots, and while it won’t...
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
614now.com
Hawaiian-style poke restaurant coming to North Market Bridge Park
On the heels of Pablo’s Havana Cafe signing on at North Market Bridge Park last month, another new concept has announced that it will be joining the popular Dublin food hall as well. Hai Poké, the popular Short North spot, will open its second location within North Market Bridge...
columbusunderground.com
Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept
Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
614now.com
The country’s fastest-growing cookie company is opening two Columbus-area locations in one week
Even if you haven’t tasted them yet, chances are you’re familiar with Crumbl Cookies. That’s because the virally-popular bakery has gone from a new concept to the fastest-growing cookie company in the country in just five years. Now, Crumbl plans to add not one, but two new Columbus-area locations soon.
614now.com
From cat cafes to MMA, these Columbus nonprofits shine in the November issue of (614) Magazine
November is a time of giving. While there’s Thanksgiving, every year, we also dedicate the cover section of (614) Magazine’s November issue to Columbus groups that give back. Because there are a whole lot of them, and they spanning a fascinating variety of interests, ages, and approaches. This...
columbusunderground.com
City Announces New Bike Plan at Studio 35
The Columbus Bikeways and Micromobility Plan, which will get underway next year and was officially announced last night at an event at Studio 35 in Clintonville, is off to a contentious start. Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke at the event, saying that a request for proposals will be issued this month...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
614now.com
Columbus Food Adventures performs blind hummus taste test from 12 local spots; Here are the results
If you’ve ever wondered where to find some of the best local hummus and baba ganoush, Columbus Food Adventures has you covered. The local foodie entity–which is responsible for a variety of Columbus food tours, the Trust Fall program and more–recently held a blind taste-test of 12 varieties of hummus and 8 types of baba ganoush, mostly sourced from Central Ohio restaurants.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Westerville renovation fundamentally changes house’s function and views
From August 2021 to this past March, Anthony Guglielmi, owner of Back to Basics Movement and Training in Westerville, and his family have been living through a massive remodeling project by Griffey Remodeling. Built by Guglielmi’s grandparents in the 1970s, the home had stayed largely the same for nearly 50...
12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. CPD provided an update on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the killing of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was shot near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
614now.com
Upscale Latin American, Mediterranean eatery opening today
While the grand opening of Nativo614 was pushed back from last month, the day has finally arrived. According to a post made to the eatery’s Facebook page, Nativo614 Will officially open its doors to the public today. The restaurant is located at 64 Granville St., in Gahanna’s Creekside District....
WSYX ABC6
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
Alene Candles grows in New Albany as business with Bath & Body Works scales up
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — That Bath & Body Works candle sitting in the living room or kitchen might seem like a simple creation, but don’t tell that to Brad Colclasure. “We’re not talking about crayons and string here,” said the chief commercial officer of Alene Candles in New Albany. “This is science.” […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
