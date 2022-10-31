Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead
A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA: A water main broke flooding a few streets in the neighborhood of East Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2. The Los Angeles… Read more "Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles"
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Seven people injured during multi-car crash in Irvine
Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that resulted in several injuries Sunday evening. The crash is said to have happened at 7:52 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the passengers trapped inside of one of the vehicles involved. None of the patients' status were immediately available. Authorities with Irvine Police Department are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.
Inland Empire sophomore killed when gunfire erupts at out-of-control Halloween party
An Inland Empire high-school sophomore is dead after gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party attended by hundreds of people.
1 dead after truck split in half in collision with pole in Chatsworth
A pickup truck driver died in an early-morning crash in Chatsworth on Tuesday, leading to an hourslong closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The crash was reported at about 2:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore. The driver of a red pickup truck, a man, was declared dead at the scene after the […]
newsantaana.com
Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine
Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
newsantaana.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his...
L.A. Weekly
Robert Woo Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on 10 Freeway [El Monte, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Cogswell Road. Around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Cogswell. The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2-year-old riding scooter on sidewalk is hit, killed by car, California officials say
A 2-year-old riding a scooter on the sidewalk was killed after being hit by a minivan, according to police. At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, Irvine police and Orange County Fire Authority were called to Creek Road on reports of a crash involving a black Honda Odyssey and a toddler, according to a news release posted on Facebook by Irvine Police Department.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Fatal Car Accident on 91 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]
Fatal Car Crash on 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue Left One Dead. The incident occurred on October 27th, at around 9:25 a.m., near Cherry Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene, due to the extent of injuries sustained.
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
2-year-old Girl Dead In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the Cross Creek Apartments on Creek Road. It was reported to the officials at 8.05 p.m.
foxla.com
Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
Speeding Truck Slams into Pole Killing 1 in Chatsworth
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a pole that split the vehicle in half early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic...
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deadly crash occurred on the transition road to the westbound 10 Freeway around 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The...
Comments / 1