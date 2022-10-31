ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Seven people injured during multi-car crash in Irvine

Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that resulted in several injuries Sunday evening. The crash is said to have happened at 7:52 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the passengers trapped inside of one of the vehicles involved. None of the patients' status were immediately available. Authorities with Irvine Police Department are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash. 
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

1 dead after truck split in half in collision with pole in Chatsworth

A pickup truck driver died in an early-morning crash in Chatsworth on Tuesday, leading to an hourslong closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The crash was reported at about 2:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore. The driver of a red pickup truck, a man, was declared dead at the scene after the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine

Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
IRVINE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2-year-old riding scooter on sidewalk is hit, killed by car, California officials say

A 2-year-old riding a scooter on the sidewalk was killed after being hit by a minivan, according to police. At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, Irvine police and Orange County Fire Authority were called to Creek Road on reports of a crash involving a black Honda Odyssey and a toddler, according to a news release posted on Facebook by Irvine Police Department.
IRVINE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Fatal Car Accident on 91 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]

Fatal Car Crash on 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue Left One Dead. The incident occurred on October 27th, at around 9:25 a.m., near Cherry Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene, due to the extent of injuries sustained.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deadly crash occurred on the transition road to the westbound 10 Freeway around 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy