hottytoddy.com
Plans Being Made to Improve Connectivity During Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game
To handle the expected large crowds that will be in Oxford for the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game on Nov. 12, plans are being made to provide better cellphone and wifi connectivity that weekend. Emergency Management Director Shane Fortner, said that after the last home football game, the city received...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
hottytoddy.com
UM’s Largest-Ever Freshman Class Powers Overall Enrollment Growth
Drawn by robust academic programs, outstanding value and dedication to its students, 22,967 students enrolled across the University of Mississippi’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Volleyball Host Tennessee
Ole Miss volleyball returns to the court this evening as they play host to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (10-10, 6-4 SEC) is riding a three-match winning streak in conference play with wins over...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
wcbi.com
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
hottytoddy.com
Beloved Political Science Professor Mourned by Campus Community
John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Steven Jubera
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
hottytoddy.com
New-Look Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Wins Exhibition Over West Georgia, 91-62
Ole Miss men’s basketball showed off a roster full of new additions, and some returners picked up right where they left off in a 91-62 exhibition victory for the Rebels over West Georgia at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. Ole Miss sports eight new faces for the 2022-23 season,...
hottytoddy.com
Reardon in Custody Awaiting Probation Violation Hearing
The man exiled from Lafayette County for charging the Oxford mayor has been taken into custody for allegedly violating his probation. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody Tuesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department after a Circuit Court judge ordered Reardon be held for violating probation until a revocation hearing.
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss game
Alabama will face Ole Miss on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The trip to Oxford will be the Tide’s first since 2020, when several records were broken by the end of a frantic, 63-48 win for Alabama in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That was...
Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Game Time Set
The Ole Miss Rebels announced the start time for their most anticipated home game of the season versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
hottytoddy.com
Matthew Murrell Named SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC
Ole Miss men’s basketball junior Matthew Murrell has been named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC, as voted on by the head coaches and released by the conference on Wednesday morning. Murrell – a native of Memphis, Tennessee – is among the best three-point shooters and all-around guards returning from SEC action...
hottytoddy.com
Kappa Kappa Gamma Event Planned in Support of William Magee Center
Ellie DuCharme and Maggie Eby are in charge of Chips Cheese and KKG’s, a philanthropy event that supports the William Magee Center. This event has allowed them to work closely with the William Magee Center and see just how much impact they have on the Ole Miss community. DuCharme and Eby both hold philanthropy-based positions in Kappa Kappa Gamma. Ducharme, a senior, serves as vice president of External Affairs and Erby, a Junior, serves as philanthropy director.
WAPT
Kiffin eyed in Auburn coaching vacancy
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has seen his name come up as one of the top targets for the vacant Auburn coaching position by experts and fans. Auburn announced Monday the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of now former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Soccer Falls to No. 14 South Carolina In SEC Quarterfinal Match
Ole Miss’ (9-7-4) run in the SEC Tournament came to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to SEC East Division Champion South Carolina (12-3-4) in the quarterfinals. Neither team could get much going for most of the opening half, as there were just five shots between them. Taylor Radecki took both shots for the Rebels but couldn’t get either of them close.
‘We Have The Best Running Back Group in The Country’: Ole Miss Rebels’ Quarterback Jaxson Dart Praises His Backfield
Ole Miss Rebels’ sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart discusses playing on Kyle Field for the first time and the Rebels mentality towards finishing strong.
hottytoddy.com
Aly Borellis Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
After guiding Ole Miss to a rivalry win against Mississippi State in the Magnolia State showdown, setter Aly Borellis was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Borellis averaged 13.00 assists per set to help Ole Miss pick up its first victory at Mississippi State since...
