Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Plans Being Made to Improve Connectivity During Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game

To handle the expected large crowds that will be in Oxford for the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game on Nov. 12, plans are being made to provide better cellphone and wifi connectivity that weekend. Emergency Management Director Shane Fortner, said that after the last home football game, the city received...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM’s Largest-Ever Freshman Class Powers Overall Enrollment Growth

Drawn by robust academic programs, outstanding value and dedication to its students, 22,967 students enrolled across the University of Mississippi’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Volleyball Host Tennessee

Ole Miss volleyball returns to the court this evening as they play host to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (10-10, 6-4 SEC) is riding a three-match winning streak in conference play with wins over...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Beloved Political Science Professor Mourned by Campus Community

John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Steven Jubera

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Reardon in Custody Awaiting Probation Violation Hearing

The man exiled from Lafayette County for charging the Oxford mayor has been taken into custody for allegedly violating his probation. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody Tuesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department after a Circuit Court judge ordered Reardon be held for violating probation until a revocation hearing.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Matthew Murrell Named SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC

Ole Miss men’s basketball junior Matthew Murrell has been named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC, as voted on by the head coaches and released by the conference on Wednesday morning. Murrell – a native of Memphis, Tennessee – is among the best three-point shooters and all-around guards returning from SEC action...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kappa Kappa Gamma Event Planned in Support of William Magee Center

Ellie DuCharme and Maggie Eby are in charge of Chips Cheese and KKG’s, a philanthropy event that supports the William Magee Center. This event has allowed them to work closely with the William Magee Center and see just how much impact they have on the Ole Miss community. DuCharme and Eby both hold philanthropy-based positions in Kappa Kappa Gamma. Ducharme, a senior, serves as vice president of External Affairs and Erby, a Junior, serves as philanthropy director.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Kiffin eyed in Auburn coaching vacancy

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has seen his name come up as one of the top targets for the vacant Auburn coaching position by experts and fans. Auburn announced Monday the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of now former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen.
AUBURN, AL
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Soccer Falls to No. 14 South Carolina In SEC Quarterfinal Match

Ole Miss’ (9-7-4) run in the SEC Tournament came to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to SEC East Division Champion South Carolina (12-3-4) in the quarterfinals. Neither team could get much going for most of the opening half, as there were just five shots between them. Taylor Radecki took both shots for the Rebels but couldn’t get either of them close.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Aly Borellis Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

After guiding Ole Miss to a rivalry win against Mississippi State in the Magnolia State showdown, setter Aly Borellis was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Borellis averaged 13.00 assists per set to help Ole Miss pick up its first victory at Mississippi State since...
OXFORD, MS

