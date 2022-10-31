Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams turned himself into authorities in Cook County on a warrant connected to his recent termination. Williams was terminated from his position following an emergency meeting called by the town's city council for allegedly "violating a city policy against insubordination." The warrant states that the charge is burglary; however, there are no further details regarding exactly what it was that happened.

WILLACOOCHEE, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO