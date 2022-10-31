Read full article on original website
WALB 10
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
wfxl.com
GBI: $5k reward offered for information in Sylvester shooting death
WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Sylvester. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Sylvester Police Department was called to an East Welch Street address around 11...
wfxl.com
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
WALB 10
Blakely man arrested on drug, firearm charges
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man has been arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Tracy Holmes, 51, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project.
Police find suspect hidden under mattress in brother's home
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West First Avenue this week on a wanted person call. The homeowner told officers that his brother, Victor Carter, was not inside the residence. Upon further investigation, the homeowner agreed to let officers come inside the home. Officers found Carter hiding under a mattress in one of the bedrooms of the residence.
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief turns himself in to Cook County authorities
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams turned himself into authorities in Cook County on a warrant connected to his recent termination. Williams was terminated from his position following an emergency meeting called by the town's city council for allegedly "violating a city policy against insubordination." The warrant states that the charge is burglary; however, there are no further details regarding exactly what it was that happened.
Albany Herald
School System police chief speaks to Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club
ALBANY — Chief/Public Safety Director Troy Conley of the Dougherty County School System Police Department was the featured speaker at the Oct. 31 meeting of the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club. During the meeting at Austin’s Firegrill, the chief spoke about the breadth of his department’s responsibility for security and enforcement...
Man arrested for assault of Albany city bus driver
ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver. In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children,...
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for armed robbery at Scene at Sandhill in Albany
Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Albany. Police say that on October 24, officers responded to the Scene at Sandhill, located in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported to APD that he was robbed at gunpoint...
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
southgatv.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Murder in Albany
Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
wfxl.com
Phoebe partners with Habitat for Humanity to revitalize central Albany neighborhood
Phoebe is donating multiple properties near its main campus to Flint River Habitat for Humanity, allowing the nonprofit to build new homes and attract families to the neighborhood in need of residential revitalization. “Our mission is to make the dream of homeownership a reality by providing safe, modern and affordable...
wfxl.com
No injuries after Worth County school bus collides with tractor Tuesday
No injuries were reporter after a school bus and tractor were involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol responded to an accident on GA 313, near Jewel Crowe Road. The preliminary investigation shows that the accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Troopers say that a Worth County school...
WALB 10
Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of two men charged with killing an Albany man while they were drag racing three years ago. The men are charged with killing 32-year-old Rashad Roberts in October 2019. Roberts was an Albany Police Department animal control officer. Kameron Harris...
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
WALB 10
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
