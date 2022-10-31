ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

It's scary how much fun people had at Hallowbaloo 2022

HONOLULU (KITV)- "I want to see everyone dance. C'mon C'mon," said chanted the performer on-stage. Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the beast in people for the Hallowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 3, 2022)

Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
hawaiimomblog.com

85ºC Bakery Café now open at Ala Moana Center

85ºC Bakery Café opened its first location in Hawaii on October 25 at Ala Moana Center. I had never been to an 85ºC Bakery Café before (even though they have over 1,000 locations world-wide!), and I could not wait to check it out! I went on a weekday with my two sons and it took us about half an hour to get through the line. It was so worth it!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Priceless family memories as gifts for the holidays

Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Looking for a furry friend? Homes for scores of cats, guinea pigs and rabbits needed

PUUNENE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find pet parents. They are desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their cats, bunny rabbits, even guinea pigs. “If you don’t have an outdoor space, cats are great to have. Same with our guinea pigs...

