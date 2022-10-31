Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's scary how much fun people had at Hallowbaloo 2022
HONOLULU (KITV)- "I want to see everyone dance. C'mon C'mon," said chanted the performer on-stage. Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the beast in people for the Hallowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Trending: Costumes for kids in wheelchairs, subway middle seats, T-Swift shatters new record
New report finds 73% of North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion. Coastal erosion on the North Shore continues to be a major problem and over the last year, a group has been working to lay out a detailed path forward. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Hawaii International Film...
LIST: Top 5 pumpkin pie spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best pumpkin pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for November 2022.
The 50-foot ‘Big Santa’ is up at Ala Moana Center
It's officially the start of the holiday season in Hawaii with Ala Moana Center's Big Santa making his grand debut Wednesday, Nov. 2.
‘We’re back’: Revelers come out in droves to celebrate a Halloween without COVID rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween falling on a Monday didn’t stop thousands of revelers from descending on Waikiki’s streets to celebrate the holiday without any COVID restrictions. It’s the creativity that draws people to Waikiki for Halloween. “Just checking out all the costumes,” said Lakesha Powers, of Honolulu....
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
Dog reunites with owner after 3 years, machete attack
A vicious attack on a dog on Maui turned into a happy ending for the pup and its original owner three years after they were separated.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 3, 2022)
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
Hawaii to launch ambitious program aimed at helping you recycle your old TV or laptop
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaneohe man is recovering after a brutal assault on Halloween night in Waikiki left him with several broken bones on his face along with other injuries. Nui Furtado was in Waikiki with a group of friends and co-workers, celebrating a recent job promotion and taking in...
October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
85ºC Bakery Café now open at Ala Moana Center
85ºC Bakery Café opened its first location in Hawaii on October 25 at Ala Moana Center. I had never been to an 85ºC Bakery Café before (even though they have over 1,000 locations world-wide!), and I could not wait to check it out! I went on a weekday with my two sons and it took us about half an hour to get through the line. It was so worth it!
A unique piece of Hawaiian history is featured on this year’s Iolani Palace holiday ornament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has revealed this year’s holiday ornament. It’s based on the flag designed by Isobel Strong that was flown on the Hawaiian Royal Navy ship HHMS Kaimiloa in the late 1800s, with a Hawaiian crown on a yellow shield. The ornament...
What the Tech: Priceless family memories as gifts for the holidays
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Looking for a furry friend? Homes for scores of cats, guinea pigs and rabbits needed
PUUNENE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find pet parents. They are desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their cats, bunny rabbits, even guinea pigs. “If you don’t have an outdoor space, cats are great to have. Same with our guinea pigs...
