Georgia State

GA gas prices continue to decline, AAA report lists most and least expensive regional gas prices

 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue on the downward trend.

Reports from the American Automobile Association (AAA) said Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular gas.

Monday’s state average is five cents less than a week ago, and drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians may not experience price reductions at the grocery store due to inflation but can definitely appreciate savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as demand remains low and there is no uptick in crude oil prices, drivers may continue to see savings at the pump.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by three cents to $3.76.

Regional Prices:

  • Atlanta- $3.16

Most expensive Georgia metro markets:

  • Hinesville-Fort Stewart $3.26
  • Brunswick $3.25
  • Savannah $3.24

Least expensive Georgia metro markets:

  • Rome $3.05
  • Albany $3.04
  • Gainesville $3.03

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand went up slightly. If demand stays low, drivers should see pump prices come down through the week.

