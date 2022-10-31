Read full article on original website
Jerry D. Macchione
Jerry D. Macchione, age 69, passed away peacefully October 28, 2022 at his home in Fruitland Park, FL, where he lived with his loving wife of 35 years, Muriel Glenn Macchione. He was born on January 17, 1953. First and foremost, our beloved Jerry was kind and generous to everyone...
Juergen (Jerry) Meusel
On October 7, 2022, Juergen (Jerry) Meusel passed away. He was born in Berlin, Germany on September 29, 1930 and just celebrated his 92nd birthday. He was the son of William Meusel and Martha (Schumann) Meusel. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce (Boehmer) Meusel. He was an...
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr.
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr. (Stan), husband, father and proud United States Air Force veteran, passed away on Oct 27, 2022. The son of Stanley Jay Ornell Sr. & Alphonsine Ornell, Stan grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born on August 3, 1935. At the age of 19, Stan enlisted...
Phyllis K. Mathews
Phyllis K. (Pierce) Mathews of The Villages, Florida passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior, October 28, 2022. She was 80 years old. Born at home, in New Kensington, PA., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Aftanas) Pierce. She was a Christian and of the Presbyterian faith. A strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with family were the two things most important to her in life.
Christopher Louis Krabbe
Christopher Louis Krabbe born October 19th, 1945 died on October 21, 2022 at the age of 77 surrounded by his family and friends. Chris is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Joseph, sister Joan and brother Mark. Chris is survived by his loving wife Nancy, son Christopher (Angela), son Michael (Melissa), grandchildren Emma, Jakob, Brittany, Brianne, and Gianna. Great grandchildren Alexa, Reid, Aubrey and Anthony. Chris is also survived by his brothers Joe (Sandra), George (Donna), Larry (Sandy), Giles (Carol), and sister-in-law Joan.
Carole Joyce Guarrero
Carole Joyce Guarrero, 87, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on October 01, 2022, in The Villages with family present. Carole was born on October 22, 1934, in Chicago. Carole enjoyed traveling and at one time was partners in a Travel Agency. Her biggest joy and passion were for her family and friends. She was a positive influence on so many people.
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
Beautiful Clouds Over Lake Sumter
Check out these beautiful clouds hovering over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Jan Klein for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Joyce S. Westbrook
Joyce S. Westbrook of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on 28 October 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Joyce was born on 19 July 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Leo and Viola Page Sullivan. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1962 and moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency. She married Lawrence Westbrook in 1966 and they had one daughter, Patricia. Joyce was blessed to live in Germany twice and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She held other jobs in banking and real estate but always loved being a wife and mother first and foremost.
Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award
The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
Driver with history of ‘trouble’ arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver who admitted he had a history of “trouble” was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. David Michael Gallo, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a Hyundai SUV at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza.
Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing
A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Greater Yellowlegs At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Sometimes you wonder why a bird was named a certain name. That’s certainly not true with this greater yellowlegs spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Wildwood man arrested after witnesses describe altercation with lady friend
A Wildwood man was arrested after witnesses described an alleged altercation with his lady friend. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Sunday to the home of 34-year-old Atlas Christopher Bouie, where a woman had suffered a scratch under her right eye and she had several bandages covering open wounds on her knee.
Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square
The Villages doesn’t own the public street and there are other people that live here in Sumter County and we might not have a lot of money, but we do pay our taxes just as you guys do so we should be able to enjoy the same as you.
Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development
A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages. Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.
Villager lands key role in ‘Sound of Music’ 40 years after losing out in audition
It was nearly 40 years ago in Albany, N.Y. when Bonnie Williams auditioned for “The Sound of Music.”. She didn’t get the part. Now, 40 years later in The Villages, Williams not only got the part of the nun, Mother Abbess – she mastered it. “I wish...
