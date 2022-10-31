Joyce S. Westbrook of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on 28 October 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Joyce was born on 19 July 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Leo and Viola Page Sullivan. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1962 and moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency. She married Lawrence Westbrook in 1966 and they had one daughter, Patricia. Joyce was blessed to live in Germany twice and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She held other jobs in banking and real estate but always loved being a wife and mother first and foremost.

