Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
NBC Sports
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
Yardbarker
Eagles Stock Watch: Who’s rising and falling after week 8?
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in elite company amongst the greatest teams in franchise history, but also among the top teams in NFL history. A 35-13 blowout win over the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers moved the Eagles to 7-0 and a two-game lead over the rest of their NFC East opponents.
Yardbarker
Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain
Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Breaking down Eagles’ needs by position groups
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is probably eyeing a wall with the list of potential names who could be added to the team’s roster. Roseman has already addressed one need on the defensive line by acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn last Wednesday from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans schedule, television: How to watch NFL Week 9 game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 9 picks, predictions:. Eagles vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Falcons | Dolphins vs....
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history
When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
FOX Sports
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Broncos trade pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year, according to multiple reports. The trade also includes Denver sending a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami and the Dolphins sending...
Yardbarker
Can The Eagles Finish The Season With A Perfect Record?
The Philadelphia Eagles are hot, and they remain undefeated about midway through the NFL season. They improved to 7-0 on Sunday by notching a relatively easy win over the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a fine performance, going 19 of 28 while throwing four touchdown passes, while...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Jason Kelce addresses Batman mask during blowout of Steelers; NHL honors for Marc-Andre Fleury
Tuesday’s “First Call” gets clarification about a sideline moment from the Steelers-Eagles game. Pitt is getting a watered-down version of Syracuse Saturday. A former Penguin gets NHL honors. And the Penguins are facing two of the Atlantic Division’s best this week. The Dark Knight recognizes. Philadelphia...
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers
We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Can Mike Tomlin look past meaningless games now to prioritize Steelers' future?
Receiver Chase Claypool was an underachieving ham-and-egger with a borderline attitude problem. No sentiment should be wasted on Claypool’s departure. Nor should anyone wonder about what might have been. Trading Claypool to Chicago subtracts a weapon from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The receiving corps is an injury away from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vikings acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson from Lions
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, giving the NFC North leaders another skill-position standout. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks to make the swap with the Lions. They sent a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State's James Franklin noncommittal on Drew Allar, Sean Clifford as starting QB
James Franklin always has been committed to his 1-0 weekly mantra. And he reaffirmed Tuesday, days after a loss to Ohio State all but eliminated Penn State from Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contention, that he will stick with that mentality when choosing his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Indiana.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. Houston (1-5-1) is...
