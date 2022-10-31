ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FOX Sports

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests

The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Stock Watch: Who’s rising and falling after week 8?

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in elite company amongst the greatest teams in franchise history, but also among the top teams in NFL history. A 35-13 blowout win over the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers moved the Eagles to 7-0 and a two-game lead over the rest of their NFC East opponents.
HOUSTON, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain

Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history

When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Broncos trade pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year, according to multiple reports. The trade also includes Denver sending a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami and the Dolphins sending...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Can The Eagles Finish The Season With A Perfect Record?

The Philadelphia Eagles are hot, and they remain undefeated about midway through the NFL season. They improved to 7-0 on Sunday by notching a relatively easy win over the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a fine performance, going 19 of 28 while throwing four touchdown passes, while...
MIDWAY, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers

We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vikings acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson from Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, giving the NFC North leaders another skill-position standout. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks to make the swap with the Lions. They sent a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. Houston (1-5-1) is...
HOUSTON, TX

