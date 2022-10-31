ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

CMH’s Butler talks DAISY Awards at Rotary

Stephanie Butler, Director of Marketing and Communications at Clinton Memorial Hospital, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Butler spoke about the DAISY Award. The DAISY Foundation, created to express gratitude by a family that experienced extraordinary nursing, is the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Hero Quilt committee busy, honors 8 veterans

Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by the Clinton County Quilters, veterans all around the county are receiving one of these quilts and a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service” from their fellow veterans. Members of the committee are traveling the highways, streets and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Planning for future housing at former drive-in site runs into some issues

WILMINGTON — Planning for a proposed future housing development has hit some bumps in the road. At Tuesday’s Wilmington City Planning Commission meeting, the developers of a housing project on North Lincoln Street — where the former drive-in theater is located — told commissioners about potential developments and setbacks with the project.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan Schools ballot issue upcoming; locals earn OU degrees, honors; Westboro Road reopened; Port Authority finance committee to meet

An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the November ballot will be held 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Blanchester Exchange, 203 S. Wright St. It will be presented by school board member Jeremy Kaehler, followed by a question-and-answer period. Westboro Road has reopened.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Cards for Irma’s 100th birthday

A card shower is being held for Irma Chambers, who will turn 100 on December 2. Please send cards to Irma Chambers, Room 121, Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit homeless shelter

Instead of packing a lunch on Friday, November 18, enjoy great meal and help a worthy cause. The Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter — “A Place to Call Home” — is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building.
WILMINGTON, OH
wyso.org

Controversial groundbreaking for new Dayton health and wellness center

Phase One of the $17.8 million project was completed with the ceremonial groundbreaking. The 13-acre campus will have health and wellness services, educational opportunities, job training, and assistance for prospective and current homeowners. These services will be provided by each of the participating partners in the project. Premier Health and...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Get home energy, water bill asistance

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area humane society announces program to provide food, medical care for senior citizen’s pets

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to help make sure senior citizens get the resources they need for their pets. The humane society partnered with Senior Resource Center to create “The Golden Ears”, a program to help ensure local senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels also get the resources they need for their pets.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal

TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
SPRINGBORO, OH

