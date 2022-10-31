Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
CMH’s Butler talks DAISY Awards at Rotary
Stephanie Butler, Director of Marketing and Communications at Clinton Memorial Hospital, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Butler spoke about the DAISY Award. The DAISY Foundation, created to express gratitude by a family that experienced extraordinary nursing, is the...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Clinton County Veterans Day program slated; CC FCFC sets next meeting
The Clinton County Veterans Day Program will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11 at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of E. Main and S. Walnut streets, Wilmington. Guest speaker will be Class of 2000 Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.).
wnewsj.com
Hero Quilt committee busy, honors 8 veterans
Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by the Clinton County Quilters, veterans all around the county are receiving one of these quilts and a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service” from their fellow veterans. Members of the committee are traveling the highways, streets and...
wnewsj.com
Planning for future housing at former drive-in site runs into some issues
WILMINGTON — Planning for a proposed future housing development has hit some bumps in the road. At Tuesday’s Wilmington City Planning Commission meeting, the developers of a housing project on North Lincoln Street — where the former drive-in theater is located — told commissioners about potential developments and setbacks with the project.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan Schools ballot issue upcoming; locals earn OU degrees, honors; Westboro Road reopened; Port Authority finance committee to meet
An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the November ballot will be held 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Blanchester Exchange, 203 S. Wright St. It will be presented by school board member Jeremy Kaehler, followed by a question-and-answer period. Westboro Road has reopened.
wnewsj.com
Cards for Irma’s 100th birthday
A card shower is being held for Irma Chambers, who will turn 100 on December 2. Please send cards to Irma Chambers, Room 121, Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
wnewsj.com
Reserve your Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner; volunteer and/or donate
WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day— Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County residents.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit homeless shelter
Instead of packing a lunch on Friday, November 18, enjoy great meal and help a worthy cause. The Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter — “A Place to Call Home” — is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building.
wyso.org
Controversial groundbreaking for new Dayton health and wellness center
Phase One of the $17.8 million project was completed with the ceremonial groundbreaking. The 13-acre campus will have health and wellness services, educational opportunities, job training, and assistance for prospective and current homeowners. These services will be provided by each of the participating partners in the project. Premier Health and...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
wnewsj.com
Get home energy, water bill asistance
The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community...
Dayton City Commission votes to fund Homefull’s plan for grocery store, health facility
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:30 p.m.:. Members of the Dayton City Commission voted tuesday to approve a plan to construct a new facility that would include a grocery store. The city will be awarding a $2.5 million grant to Homefull for a project reported to go in West Dayton.
Area humane society announces program to provide food, medical care for senior citizen’s pets
DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to help make sure senior citizens get the resources they need for their pets. The humane society partnered with Senior Resource Center to create “The Golden Ears”, a program to help ensure local senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels also get the resources they need for their pets.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Elementary PTO hosts Halloween Bash
The Wilmington Elementary PTO held a Halloween Bash Saturday afternoon at Denver Place Elementary featuring sweet treats for the kids and fun and games plus crafts.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
