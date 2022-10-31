Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Former Westborough resident remembers the 1953 tornado
WESTBOROUGH – Irma Aronson recently came back to town to revisit her alma mater, Westborough High School, but to her surprise the school looked nothing like she remembered. The building that used to serve as the high school is now the police station and the land that the current high school sits on used to be the home of the Aronson family.
communityadvocate.com
Complete Streets projects include street lights, bike lanes
NORTHBOROUGH – From adding bike racks to constructing new sidewalks, the Board of Selectmen got a first glance at proposed Complete Streets projects during their Oct. 17 meeting. Megan McDevitt, who is a project manager with Woodard and Curran, said a “complete street” is when a road has been...
communityadvocate.com
Restoration brings joy to owners of sleigh
WESTBOROUGH – Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh. For decades, Norman and Mary MacDonald welcomed the holidays with such a sleigh. While it didn’t dash, it would sit in their yard along Route 30 and be full of packages. For Lennie Hutt, who lived across...
communityadvocate.com
Select Board chooses entertainment center
WESTBOROUGH – LAX Media MA LLC, the parent company of Apple Cinemas, has won the bid to convert the former Regal Cinemas at 213 Turnpike Road. The Select Board awarded the bid during its Nov. 2 meeting. The award is contingent on completing a purchase-and-sales agreement and other conditions.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Fire Chief talks headquarters renovations
HUDSON – Roof replacement and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system are among the proposed repairs to the Hudson Fire Department headquarters. Two articles on the November Town Meeting warrant call for improvements to the headquarters, which is located on Cox Street. “At some point, I am...
communityadvocate.com
Girl Scout troops host candy drive Nov. 1-14
REGION – Do you have extra candy left over from Halloween? The Shrewsbury, Northborough and Grafton Girl Scouts will be hosting a Halloween candy drive Nov. 1 to 14. If you wish to drop off candy in Shrewsbury, candy drive drop off locations include the Shrewsbury Town Hall and Papa’s Hardware Store, which is located at 276 Boston Turnpike.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Nov. 4 edition
9:17 a.m. Navin Skating Rink/Bolton St. Suspicious MV. 9:22 a.m. Pleasant St. Larceny. 11:08 a.m. Whitcomb School/Union St. Threats. 11:44 a.m. Marlborough Hospital/Union St. Threats. 12:44 p.m. Manning St. Larceny. 1:55 p.m. Emmett St. Disturbance. 2:37 p.m. BPRE. MVA property damage only. 2:52 p.m. The Heights at Marlborough Apts/Briarwood Ln....
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket grand opening delayed due to supply chain issues
SHREWSBURY – When exactly the Market Basket in Edgemere Crossing at Flint Pond is opening is up in the air. That’s according to developer LT Development LLC. In a statement to the Community Advocate on Oct. 25, Principal at LT Development LLC Carmine Thomas said, “There is currently no definitive opening date due to supply chain issues affecting availability of some critical building components.”
communityadvocate.com
Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester
Westborough/Worcester – Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester, died on October 23, 2022. Born in 1931 to Gladys and Frank Ewing, Nancy grew up in Petersham, MA. She attended the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and graduated from Smith College in 1952. Life brought her to the states of New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and Georgia, yet she always longed to return to Massachusetts. Nancy considered Westborough her true home.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Fire Department battles house fire
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighters responded to a structure fire at 11 Peters Avenue on Oct. 30. Engines 1, Engine 2 as the Rapid Intervention crew, Engine 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 2 and Car 5 responded on the first alarm, and Patriot EMS responded with an ambulance. Engine 3, which was the first due truck on scene, reported smoke indicating there was a fire in the basement.
communityadvocate.com
Paul F. Beck, 62, of Southborough
– Paul F. Beck, 62, of Southborough died Monday October 31, 2022 at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence after a courageous eight year battle with Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a very rare form of Alzheimer’s disease. He was the husband of Kathy A. (Reagan) Beck for the past 32 years.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board to announce decision on former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – The future of the former Regal Cinemas at 231 Turnpike Road will be announced this week. The Select Board is scheduled to award a bid during its meeting on Nov. 2. During the Sept. 6 meeting, the board heard three proposals for the site, including a beehive...
communityadvocate.com
Linda M. Greska, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Linda Marie Greska, 61, of Holden, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Worcester, MA, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, after a long battle with many health issues. Linda was born and raised in Hudson and leaves her mother, Carol (Tourville)...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Nov. 4 edition
6:02 a.m. Maxwell Dr. Assault. 7:38 a.m. Jodi Ln. Ambulance – medical. 8:15 a.m. Keith Hill Rd. Disturbance – loud noise. 9:28 a.m. Upton St. Road hazard. 10:29 a.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries. 12:34 p.m. Arrested, Robin Ellen Grant, 61, of 24 Forest Ln., Apt....
communityadvocate.com
Bruce A. Fenton, 75, formerly of Marlborough
– Bruce A. Fenton 75 of Durham, NH and formerly of Marlborough, MA died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, NH surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Archibald C. and Ruth E. (Saunders) Fenton. Bruce served...
communityadvocate.com
Man charged in fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
SHREWSBURY – A 20-year-old Shrewsbury woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident this weekend. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s Office has identified the woman as Ghufran Mutar. According to a press release from Early’s office, Mutar was crossing Route 9 at the intersection with South Street...
communityadvocate.com
Patricio Marion, 82, of Marlborough
– Patricio Marion, 82, of Marlborough died peacefully on Oct. 29th surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Alberto and Corina (Argandoña) Marion. He was predeceased by his brothers Luis Marion and Ives Marion. Patricio is survived by his wife, Ana Maria, as well...
communityadvocate.com
Urban Affairs approves plans for Chipotle in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Chipotle is one step closer to setting up shop at 661 Boston Post Road East. During the Oct. 26 meeting, the City Council Urban Affairs Committee approved amendments to the special permit and site plan approval for the site. The proposed restaurant would replace plans for a...
communityadvocate.com
Shirley W. White, 88, of Westborough
– Shirley (Wray) White, 88, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is the beloved wife to the late Norman White. Born in Clinton, she was the only child of the late Harold and Lawrene (Sorenson) Wray, and was raised and...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Nov. 4 edition
10:18 a.m. Maple Ave. Dispute. 11:57 a.m. South St. Illegal dumping. 12:29 p.m. Water St. Animal complaint. 2:20 p.m. Boylston St./I-290. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 2:56 p.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment. 4:10 p.m. Olympia Ave. Harassment. 6:34 p.m. Arrested, Roger Scott Robinson, 59, of 38 Audrea Rd., Framingham, for OUI...
