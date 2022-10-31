ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teen in 2019

By Wilson Truong
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., of Overland Park, Kansas, guilty on charges relating to the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.

On Friday, Bibee was found guilty of first degree murder, attempted capital murder, attempted premeditated first degree murder, aggravated robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, attempted aggravated robbery and interference with police.

Padgett was found shot to death in Olathe, Kansas, in April 2019. The 17-year-old died one month before he was set to graduate from Olathe East .

Bibee, then 18, was charged in April 2019 .

Bibee was also involved in a shootout with Olathe Police two days after the death of Padget . No officers were injured, but Bibee was struck by an officer's bullet during the altercation.

Two other then-teenagers, one a 16-year-old girl and another a 17-year old boy , were also charged in the death of Padgett.

Bibee's sentencing date is set for Feb. 7, 2023.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
