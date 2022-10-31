Texas A&M Football HC Jimbo Fisher’s Weekly Press Conference. You could tell the disappointment in his voice as well as his face as soon as Texas A&M football’s head coach Jimbo Fisher got to the stand. The first thing he said was, “Like I said, very disappointed we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. Had some opportunities there, I will talk offensively first. I think we started much better out of the blocks really well. Got good balance run-pass, guys were mixing, line was doing a good job. Of course Conner was playing I thought outstanding in the game, Achane was outstanding, receivers are doing a good job.”

