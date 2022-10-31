Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Alabama vs. LSU odds, prediction, betting trends for top-10 SEC matchup
No. 6 Alabama will travel to No. 10 LSU for an SEC showdown on Saturday night. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on CBS. Alabama (7-1) is on another November playoff hunt with coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide had a bye week to prepare for another road test, and that should help reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young continue to heal from a shoulder injury. Young has passed for 18 TDs and just three interceptions this season, and this is another chance to flex in a hostile road environment.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer falls to No. 14 South Carolina in SEC quarterfinal match
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Ole Miss’ (9-7-4) run in the SEC Tournament came to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to SEC East Division Champion South Carolina (12-3-4) in the quarterfinals. Neither team could get much going for most of the opening half, as there were just...
WATCH: Punches thrown, hair pulled in wild fight during LSU, Ole Miss women’s soccer match
A tense soccer match turned into a brawl with punches and hair-pulling in the first round of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament between the teams of Ole Miss and LSU.The match was in double overtime when LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis, who were both fighting for the ball, started fighting each other.
Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU
The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
LSU vs. Alabama game sells out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings
LSU is officially a Top-10 team, according to the first round of college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Tigers came in at No. 10 and are currently No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama, LSU's opponent this Saturday, is No. 6...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss jumps to No. 11 in latest AP Poll
Ole Miss jumped four spots to No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 rankings following a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M on the road. The Rebels used a third-quarter surge to fend off the Aggies a week after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of LSU.
Oxford Eagle
Aly Borellis named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After guiding Ole Miss to a rivalry win against Mississippi State in the Magnolia State showdown, setter Aly Borellis was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Borellis averaged 13.00 assists per set to help Ole Miss pick up its first victory...
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss game
Alabama will face Ole Miss on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The trip to Oxford will be the Tide’s first since 2020, when several records were broken by the end of a frantic, 63-48 win for Alabama in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That was...
LSU recruit's 6-year-old brother dresses up as 'LSU Tigers commit' for Halloween
"What are you going to be for Halloween?" That's a question that gets asked to thousands of kids in the month of October as they prepare for Halloween. Many kids go as their favorite superhero or video game character. But not 6-year-old Camden Ferguson. The younger brother of LSU four-star ...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
Texas A&M Football: What Jimbo Fisher Had to Say After the Loss to Ole Miss
Texas A&M Football HC Jimbo Fisher’s Weekly Press Conference. You could tell the disappointment in his voice as well as his face as soon as Texas A&M football’s head coach Jimbo Fisher got to the stand. The first thing he said was, “Like I said, very disappointed we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. Had some opportunities there, I will talk offensively first. I think we started much better out of the blocks really well. Got good balance run-pass, guys were mixing, line was doing a good job. Of course Conner was playing I thought outstanding in the game, Achane was outstanding, receivers are doing a good job.”
rockytopinsider.com
Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Denham Springs, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
Oxford Eagle
Regents School of Oxford receives School of Excellence Award from College Countdown Mississippi
Regents School of Oxford has been named a 2021 School of Excellence award winner by College Countdown Mississippi for FAFSA completion. The Schools of Excellence are a group of exemplary schools across the state that are helping students pursue postsecondary success. Regents School of Oxford was selected because of its participation and commitment to encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) helping Mississippi rank third in the.
