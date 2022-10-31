ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
thespruce.com

When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?

Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
DELAWARE STATE
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
Recycled Crafts

20 DIY Christmas Candles To Make Your House Smell Amazing

Christmas is coming and a great way to make you feel festive this Holiday season is with some beautiful smelling DIY Christmas candles. These homemade candles are great for adding an atmosphere to your own home, they make wonderful Christmas Holiday gifts. Christmas candles are surprisingly easy, with the inclusion...
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
Tyla

Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
SheKnows

Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy