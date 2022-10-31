Read full article on original website
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
Laredo College to hold ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’ this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local club is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and get muddy for a worthy cause. The EMS Club and Laredo College will hold its first ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’. The family-friendly event is a charity race that will benefit Families...
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
Blue Santa registration kicks off Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas, especially with all the challenges we’ve been faced with. That’s why Blue Santa is once again coming to town. The Laredo Police Department Blue Santa has been actively involved in giving toys to children...
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the big ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event approaches, the City of Laredo is bringing awareness to some of the struggles the disease brings. The disease destroys memory and other vital mental functions. The rate of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in African Americans and Hispanics is higher than in any other race.
Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy. The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight. They...
Beto O’Rourke rallies supporters at TAMIU
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Candidates for the governor’s race are making sure to pay one last visit to Laredo. On Wednesday afternoon, democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Roruke visited the Gateway City and made a stop at TAMIU. Supporters rallied for the candidate outside the Western Hemisphere Center with...
Educators bring out the Halloween spirit at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween celebrations continued at several Laredo schools on Monday morning. For the kiddos who might not be able to go trick or treating, Sanchez Ochoa Elementary brought the festivities to them. Over 500 students took part in the event. Local student Kourtney Mata said she...
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Still Damp, Warmer Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weather disturbance that produced our rains of late Monday night and Tuesday morning has moved to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist, and a low cloud deck will be in place tonight and much of Wednesday. A few patches of drizzle or mist is possible. Clearing skies with warmer winds from the south will return on Thursday.
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
City of Laredo sees an increase in overdose deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new year is just two months away and an alarming and dangerous trend has City of Laredo officials speaking out. The number of overdoses are close to doubling last year’s reported cases. The crisis has led several agencies to join forces to fight this...
November rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re starting the month of November with some showers. On Tuesday morning, expect some rain throughout the morning hours and temperatures in the 60s. Expect a pleasant day, cloudy skies with rain chance decreasing in the afternoon a high of 73. Tonight once again rain...
What is your favorite movie based in Laredo?
From teen movies to horror, Laredo has been the location for some amazing films over the years. It's a wonderful feeling to see your familiar landscapes and architectures on the big screen. What's your favorite movie based in Laredo?
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is celebrating 75 years of educating the Laredo Community and its inviting the public to be a part of the celebration. On Wednesday, the college announced the details of its ‘West End Diamond Roundup’ Gala in the Kazen Center building. Dr. Minita...
Governor Abbott visits Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Monday. The governor will be over at the RNC Hispanic Community Center rallying supporters to head to the polls. He’s scheduled to speak at 11:25 a.m. The center is located at 2402...
Women plead guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two women pleaded guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags. In September 2022, both women were traveling from Monterrey, Tamaulipas to Laredo, Texas. At the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge 2), the bags were found by the agents during a secondary inspection. Both women admitted to getting paid $300 dollars to cross them.
Allie’s Bird Project holds celebration of life for premature babies
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An organization that provides support to families who have a newborn in the NICU is organizing a special celebration of life for premature babies. KGNS News recently told you about Allie’s Bird Project and its mission to help families who have a preterm births by creating handmade crocheted items such as shoes and clothes.
