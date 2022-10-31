Read full article on original website
Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Crow Wing County
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death. On Friday the sheriff's office got a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. He was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. Brogle had gone missing after going to a storage...
lptv.org
Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges
An Itasca County woman has pleaded guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation after a man was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club in July 2022. According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
voiceofalexandria.com
Body found in Crow Wing County, believed to be that of missing man
(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area. According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. They say that...
knsiradio.com
Brainerd Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend
(KNSI) — A 43-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after prosecutors say he shot his daughter’s boyfriend because he thought he was abusing her. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report of a missing person on October 28th after a woman said her boyfriend, 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, told her he was going to a storage unit rented by her father on October 26th and never came back. The criminal complaint says an anonymous tipster went to the police after having a conversation with a family member of Michael Laflex. That family member told them Laflex laid out the details of what happened, starting with suspicions that Brogle was abusing his daughter. Laflex is accused of shooting Brogle at the storage unit and then burying him. Investigators searched the storage locker and found evidence suggesting Brogle was killed there and that someone tried to clean it up with bleach. Brogle’s body was recovered on October 30th from a grave police say Laflex dug.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Body found days after man reported missing in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they believe they found the body of a man who was reported missing just days prior.Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen Wednesday leaving a residence in Center Township. Brogle had allegedly gone missing after visiting a storage unit rented by another man.The owner of the storage unit was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after officers recovered a body believed to be Brogle.Charges are pending.
fox9.com
Suspect arrested for murder after man goes missing near Brainerd
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is facing murder charges in central Minnesota after a missing person report led police to a body. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started on Wednesday with a missing person report in Center Township, Minnesota – a small city just miles north of Brainerd.
hometownnews.biz
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
lptv.org
Nevis School Bus Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash, No Injuries Reported
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Nevis school district bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 25, but no injuries were reported. The crash happened in Nevis Township when the bus left a stop sign on Friendly Bay Drive and tried to pull out onto County Road 18, but it pulled in front of a pickup truck traveling east on CR 18. The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Ronald McLaen of Nevis, tried to avoid the bus, but his vehicle collided with the rear area of the bus.
lptv.org
DNR Urges Hunters to Know CWD Testing Regulations
The Minnesota firearms deer hunting season begins this Saturday morning, and Department of Natural Resources officials are urging hunters to know the regulations where they hunt regarding testing for chronic wasting disease. The DNR is conducting CWD testing in permit areas within a CWD surveillance zone that includes areas around...
lptv.org
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
lptv.org
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Returning to Lakes Area in January
The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will return to the Lakes Area this coming January. Organizers have announced the event will take place in person on Jan. 28 on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake. The extravaganza attracts more than 10,000 anglers annually who compete for $200,000 in prizes. All proceeds...
lptv.org
In Business: Design Consign in Brainerd Celebrates Local History and Antiques
Downtown Brainerd is home to many unique local shops and eateries carved out among historic brick buildings. Design Consign is a consignment store that took advantage of the history Brainerd has to offer to create an historical shopping experience in a special building. Their building is the historical site of...
lptv.org
Key Talking Points in MN House 5A Race Include Education, Elections, Crime Rates
The latest redistricting changes in Minnesota left some House and Senate districts without an incumbent for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. For House District 5A, which now includes portions of Cass, Wadena, Hubbard, and Becker counties, two candidates are looking to fill that vacant seat. Republican Krista Knudsen of Lake Shore and DFL candidate Brian Hobson of Park Rapids both aim to represent the people of 5A and address main concerns in the district such as education, crime rates, voter security, and a state budget surplus of over $9 billion.
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
redlakenationnews.com
Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson
February 25, 1985 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 37) Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson, age 37, "Be ba'kum e goo naan" meaning "He Walks in the Woods, He's Hard to Catch and Hard to See" of the Bear Clan and from Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from Cass Lake, MN.
Casey’s General Store Fails Check
FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa Begins Preparations for Winter Season
Although there was unseasonably warm weather at the beginning of November, winter is still approaching, and Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa is switching seasons as it prepares for winter activities to begin. During the summer, Mount Ski Gull was able to make some improvements, including extending the magic carpet on...
