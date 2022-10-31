ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games

When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut's top boys soccer performances (Nov. 1)

Dusty Gibbon, Wilbur Cross: The senior goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Foran for his 10th shutout of the season. Then in Cross’ first ever SCC tournament win, Gibbon saved a point-blank shot with 2:00 remaining and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout. Owen Bull, Trumbull: Bull scored...
NEW LONDON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Newtown, followed by Wilton, have been chosen as the potential site for a new regional training facility and firing range that will likely serve about two dozen police departments in western Connecticut. The new Newtown police station, which opened...
WILTON, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac shuts off half-dozen blue light systems for a week amid construction

Some students are raising concerns again about campus safety after Quinnipiac University disabled six blue light systems on the Mount Carmel campus between Oct. 21, and Oct. 28. There are 56 total blue light phones located throughout Quinnipiac’s three campuses. However, the six disabled boxes in North Lot accounted for...
HAMDEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release

Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
NEW HAVEN, CT
cbia.com

‘Coach’ Larry McHugh Sets Retirement Date

Larry McHugh, the longtime leader of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and mentor to dozens of business leaders throughout Connecticut, is set to retire. The chamber’s board of directors said McHugh will retire after 39 years. The board appointed COO Johanna Bond as the chamber’s next president and...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Former Ridgefield Football Player Wins Gold Helmet Award as a Member of UCONN Huskies

Jackson Mitchell is a former Ridgefield High School football player who has been making his mark at the collegiate level for the UCONN Huskies. According to the UCONN Huskies website, the junior linebacker was named the Week 9 winner of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT

