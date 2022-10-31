Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games
When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut's top boys soccer performances (Nov. 1)
Dusty Gibbon, Wilbur Cross: The senior goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Foran for his 10th shutout of the season. Then in Cross’ first ever SCC tournament win, Gibbon saved a point-blank shot with 2:00 remaining and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout. Owen Bull, Trumbull: Bull scored...
milfordmirror.com
The Meat Grinder CT HS football podcast (S5, E9): Cromwell / Portland's Randell Bennett & It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 again!
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5 E8): Cromwell Portland's Randell Bennett and It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 again!. Welcome back to another thrilling episode of the Meat Grinder, your weekly look at high school football in Connecticut with GameTimeCT's Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. And it was...
wiltonbulletin.com
Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Newtown, followed by Wilton, have been chosen as the potential site for a new regional training facility and firing range that will likely serve about two dozen police departments in western Connecticut. The new Newtown police station, which opened...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
wiltonbulletin.com
In CT Comptroller's race, Guilford state rep and West Hartford town councilor face off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the race to be Connecticut’s next chief financial officer, Democrat Sean Scanlon, a four-term state lawmaker, is facing off against Republican Mary Fay, a three-term member of West Hartford's town council. The comptroller is responsible for paying...
Eyewitness News
Group wants to redevelop area of former UConn campus in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new push to redevelop the area that used to be home to the former UConn West Hartford campus. The buildings by Asylum Avenue, Lawler Road and Trout Brook Drive have been vacant since 2017 when the campus moved to downtown Hartford. Now...
Bristol Press
Waterbury man stole lottery tickets from Southington convenience store, tried to commit break-in in Bristol: police
SOUTHINGTON – A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he burglarized a convenience store, stealing cash and lottery tickets, and tried to do the same thing in Bristol. Michael Menta, 50, was arrested after his car broke down in Bristol – where police say he admitted to...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac shuts off half-dozen blue light systems for a week amid construction
Some students are raising concerns again about campus safety after Quinnipiac University disabled six blue light systems on the Mount Carmel campus between Oct. 21, and Oct. 28. There are 56 total blue light phones located throughout Quinnipiac’s three campuses. However, the six disabled boxes in North Lot accounted for...
Yale Daily News
Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut native Matt Knowling ready to play bigger role for Yale men's basketball team
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When a team loses its top two scorers from the previous year and doesn't have a single returnee who averaged more than 7.2 points per game, it's usually cause for concern. That's the Yale men's basketball team's predicament at...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman gets two years in prison for Southington crash that killed two
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman was sentenced to two years in prison this week after pleading guilty to charges tied to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, began serving her sentence on Monday following a hearing in...
cbia.com
‘Coach’ Larry McHugh Sets Retirement Date
Larry McHugh, the longtime leader of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and mentor to dozens of business leaders throughout Connecticut, is set to retire. The chamber’s board of directors said McHugh will retire after 39 years. The board appointed COO Johanna Bond as the chamber’s next president and...
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Eyewitness News
Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Former Ridgefield Football Player Wins Gold Helmet Award as a Member of UCONN Huskies
Jackson Mitchell is a former Ridgefield High School football player who has been making his mark at the collegiate level for the UCONN Huskies. According to the UCONN Huskies website, the junior linebacker was named the Week 9 winner of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Comments / 0