Keeping it short and sweet today with a little glimpse into our two Halloweens in Charlotte and various weekend festivities!. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: People in Charlotte love Halloween. Many people decorate outside their homes for Halloween just as they would for Christmas. And Halloween parties abound. We really did a lot of Halloween stuff these past few days, and we enjoyed it all. I was never much into Halloween, but seeing how fun it can be through Brady’s eyes has made me truly love this holiday now. It’s all about the memories!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO