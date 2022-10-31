Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
START A COAT DRIVE
This year Steve’s Coats For Kids is teaming up with One Warm Coat to enable our viewers to hold their own coat drives. One Warm Coat will provide the tools you need for a successful coat drive. To join our team and host your own coat drive, click here....
aladygoeswest.com
A tale of two Halloweens in Charlotte
Keeping it short and sweet today with a little glimpse into our two Halloweens in Charlotte and various weekend festivities!. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: People in Charlotte love Halloween. Many people decorate outside their homes for Halloween just as they would for Christmas. And Halloween parties abound. We really did a lot of Halloween stuff these past few days, and we enjoyed it all. I was never much into Halloween, but seeing how fun it can be through Brady’s eyes has made me truly love this holiday now. It’s all about the memories!
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
WBTV
Huntersville faces dangerous intersection
Authorities say this shooting was a car jacking gone wrong. The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. Opioid settlement resolution nationwide. Updated: 7 hours ago. This...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
wccbcharlotte.com
Serial Killer In Charlotte? CMPD Addresses Social Media Rumors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social media posts are going around claiming there might be a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is dispelling those rumors. On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted there is “no evidence” linking any of the recent deaths referenced in the social media posts....
cn2.com
2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
WBTV
Charlotte mom turns her daughter's death into something beautiful
Authorities say this shooting was a car jacking gone wrong. The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. Opioid settlement resolution nationwide. Updated: 7 hours ago. This...
WBTV
Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
WBTV
3 hospitalized, multiple exposed as Charlotte Fire responds to carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating a carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte. Firefighters are evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard. Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure and that three of those people were transported to Novant Hospital. The mass casualty bus...
WBTV
Street Bond on the ballot for Charlotte voters; would focus on infrastructure improvements if passed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re less than a week away from election day, and voters in Charlotte will have to make big decisions when it comes to the city. There are three bonds on the ballot that would support money for housing, neighborhoods, and streets. The streets bond is...
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
WBTV
Pizza delivery driver shot during carjacking in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department following a shooting in southwest Charlotte. Officers responded to the scene on Lodge South Circle in southwest Charlotte and found a male victim, believed to be a pizza delivery driver, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WBTV
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Firefighters began evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard in Dilworth at a structure just before 5 p.m. They identified and secured the source of the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte NICU Babies Dressed Up For Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 4 nursery, the highest certification attainable in North Carolina for treating premature and critically-ill newborns. Right now, the NICU unit cares for approximately 54 patients at a time and will be soon be opening its expansion...
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
Comments / 1