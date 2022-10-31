ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

3 men charged in connection with Tallahassee mass shooting, records reveal chain of events

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

The three men who were taken into custody in connection with the weekend mass shooting that killed one person and left eight others injured have been charged by police.

De’Arius Cannon, 30, has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Cannon was shot by TPD officers after he was seen "shooting into a large crowd" Saturday night in the West Pensacola Street area, near Half Time Liquors.

"Cannon remains in a local hospital and has not been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility," read a TPD incident synopsis.

William Thomas, 23, faces eight out-of-county warrants and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, TPD wrote in an incident alert.

Tamylon Williams, 26, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into their involvement in the shooting incident remains ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to TPD.

The investigation began Saturday evening when, just before midnight, more than 40-50 gunshots were fired into a crowd outside Half Time Liquors and Los Compadres on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

One man, identified by several friends as Demario "Ro" Murray, was killed just outside the liquor store.

Eight other victims — five men and three women — were taken to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds ranging in severity from minor to serious.

According to a statement from the hospital, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare "received and treated seven patients whom were seriously to moderately injured in Saturday’s shooting. Three of those patients required surgery and all are now in stable condition."

"The investigation into the motive for this shooting is still being investigated," read a probable cause affidavit. "The deceased subject is not believed to have been an active participant in the shooting incident."

Court records reveal chain of events captured on surveillance camera

A short time after the shooting, police pulled video footage from Half Time Liquors and saw a man "in a red jacket, black shirt and light-colored jeans" with a "barrel of a rifle protruding downward from inside his jacket," read court records.

"Just before the shooting begins, the (man) walks toward Pensacola St in the northwest corner of the parking lot," an arrest affidavit said. "The crowd can be seen reacting to the gun shot and appear to run away from where the (man) in the red jacket walked."

The video footage then shows the front windows of Half Time Liquors shattered by gunfire as people flee the area.

Shortly after the gunfire ceases, the man in a red jacket and two others are seen entering a silver Hyundai Elantra parked in a space.

"The subject then places what is obviously a long-barreled firearm into the back seat of the vehicle before driving it away," court records read. "The firearm is identifiable as an AK-variant rifle."

Records: Police find AK-style rifle in car

Within two hours of the shooting, TPD officers tracked the car to a gas station on North Monroe Street.

There, they found Thomas and Williams, who matched the "height, weight, skin tone, and clothing to the subject wearing a red jacket concealing the AK-variant rifle," according to records.

Inside the vehicle, detectives found a rifle matching the AK-variant, an "AR-15 styled pistol" and a red jacket "identical" to the one seen on surveillance video.

The pair were subsequently interviewed by police.

Thomas said he never saw Williams firing the rifle, but saw him carrying it throughout the Half Time Liquors parking lot. He also told police that Williams was wearing a red jacket, black shirt and light-colored jeans.

"Williams would not admit to possessing a firearm," court records read. "He maintained this denial even after being confronted with his possession of a firearm at the time he was taken into custody."

Thomas and Williams are both "persons of interest in the shooting death," an affidavit said.

"As there were multiple subjects shooting during the entirety of the shooting incident (more than 40-50 shots fired)," court records read, "it is not known at this time which shooting subject is responsible for deceased subject's death."

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

