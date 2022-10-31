ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Catching up with the Eagles from Oct. 24-30: Soccer, volleyball, tennis, and golf results

By Nick Wilson, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAu2A_0itFDJIn00

Here is a roundup of how FGCU athletic teams fared in contests played from Monday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 30, including weekly awards won by Eagles athletes and a schedule for games being played this week.

Women's Soccer advances to ASUN championship

The Eagles picked up two wins in the ASUN tournament this week, punching their ticket to face top-ranked Liberty on Friday night for the conference crown and a berth into the NCAA tournament.

No. 2 seed FGCU needed to survive a double OT thriller on Sunday to reach the final, beating No. 6 seed Central Arkansas 3-2.

After a scoreless first half, Louise Lillback's corner kick set Marla Gaulditz up for a header to break the ice in the 56th minute. The Bears responded eight minutes later on a breakaway goal.

Leah Scarpelli converted on another Lillback corner in the 84th minute. UCA capitalized on a defensive miscue from the Eagles and scored the equalizer just two minutes later.

Erika Zschuppe took matters in her own hands in the 103rd minute, taking a pass from Grace Paradis and dribbling herself open for a shot from inside the box. Her well-placed shot was just out of the goalkeeper's reach in the upper left corner and propelled the Eagles to the ASUN championship game.

"We experienced a rollercoaster of emotions today," head coach Jim Blankenship said. "We've been resilient all year and we're incredibly happy to be moving on."

On Thursday, FGCU defeated No. 7 North Florida 1-0. After the Eagles missed on several early looks, Margeret Berry scored the contest's lone goal in the 73rd minute off a corner kick, marking her second game-winner of the season.

Men's Soccer cliches ASUN playoff berth

On Saturday, the Eagles picked up an upset win over 10th-ranked Lipscomb. The 1-0 victory marked FGCU's third win over a Top-10 team in program history.

In the 49th minute, Shandel Senior sent a cross to Aedon Kyra who punched the ball into the left side of the night. The Eagle's defense held true for the remainder of the contest, led by goalkeeper Wyatt Kistner.

Kistner earned his sixth clean sheet of the season after tallying four saves, proving why he earned ASUN Goalkeeper of the Week last Tuesday.

The Eagles improve to 7-3-4 on the season and 3-1-3 in the ASUN. The win officially clinched a playoff berth for FGCU in the upcoming ASUN tournament.

"We had a tough test tonight," said head coach Jesse Cormier. "Lipscomb tested us on many occasions, but we felt coming in we could rise to the challenge and find success in this game."

The Eagles opened up action for the week in Miami to face Florida International on Tuesday. FGCU lost the back-and-forth battle 3-2, picking up their first loss in five games.

FIU broke the ice in the 26th minute and preserved their lead until Aedon Kyra scored his fourth goal of the year from an assist from Nadav Ohayon.

In the 71st minute, Bernardo Dos Santos retook the lead for the Panthers before the Pau Santachach responded for the Eagles nearly 10 minutes later.

FIU was given a penalty kick that Dos Santos converted, sealing a Panther victory.

Volleyball's 22-game home win streak snapped

The Eagles started their week with a hard-fought 3-1 loss to Liberty, 26-24, 12-15, 25-22, 26-24. The loss ended their 22-consecutive home win streak, the longest active streak in the nation.

Lily Felts tallied 14 kills and 11 digs in the loss, while Chelsey Lockey notched 40 assists and two aces. Juliana Lentz had 7 kills, while Emma Szpszak and Lockey had 5 each,

On Friday, FGCU bounced back with a 3-2 win over Jacksonville State, picking up their first five-match win of the season. The Eagles won the first set 25-15 before JSU turned things around in the second and third sets.

Tied at 17 apiece in the fourth set, FGCU rode an 8-2 run to a 25-19 win and forced a fifth set. An impressive defensive stand propelled the Eagles to a 15-12 win in the final frame.

"Great team win in a match with a lot of shifts in momentum," head coach Matt Botsford said. "I love that the team stayed poised and worked through the tough moments. I thought our team defense really stood out against a very good offensive team."

Erin Shomaker filled the stat sheet in the win, tallying 17 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks, and 1 ace. Felts tacked on 17 kills and 9 digs, while Lockey dished out 48 assists.

Swim & Dive goes 3-0 at Bellarmine Duals

The Eagles dominated the Bellarmine Duals this week, defeating the host Knights 238-76, Gardner-Webb 204-109, and Southern Indiana 265-49.

Nine different Eagles medalled in the meet, led by Cameron Kuriger, who took home gold in four events.

"It was great to be able to get on the road and compete," said head coach Dave Rollins. "We got to see our newest Eagles competing for the first time, and for them to get their first wins as Eagles is huge for our program as we move forward into the season."

Men's Golf holds lead after Day One of Daniel Island Intercollegiate

FGCU Men's Golf leads the 18-team field of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate after day one on Sunday.

FGCU's opening-round 295 propelled the Eagles atop the team leaderboard standings. Yhey lead No. 23 Mississippi State by one stroke, No. 61 South Carolina by nine shots and No. 48 Mercer by 18.

"The conditions were really tough today, especially starting the day," head coach Andrew Danna said. "We have a long way to go in this tournament, and it's important to stay focused and continue to be as efficient as we can."

All four scoring Eagles placed inside the top 15, led by Pierre Viallaneix, who entered the clubhouse tied for the lead at even par.

Men's cross country finishes 10th in ASUN, Women 12th

The Eagles competed in the ASUN Championship in Huntsville, Ala,. on Saturday. The men's team finished 10th with 228 points. Osman Humeida (24:12.50) had the best finish for the Eagles, earning 18th. No other Eagle finished inside the top 20, with Bus Baker (24:51.90) recoding FGCU's second-best finish at 40th.

For the Women's team, Kerly Piers (17:54.20) led the Eagles to a 12th-place finish after earning a team-best 36th place. Black Petrick (18:41.50) was the next Eagle to cross the finish line, placing 74th.

Eagle's Schedule this week

Monday

Women's Golf at Mercer Inv't

Men's Golf at Daniel Island Intercollegiate

Tuesday

Women's Golf at Mercer Inv't

Men's Soccer at Stetson

Volleyball vs Stetson

Men's Golf at Daniel Island Intercollegiate

Friday

Men's Tennis at Bedford Cup

Women's Soccer at No. 1 Liberty

Volleyball at Eastern Kentucky

Saturday

Men's Tennis at Bedford Cup

Men's Soccer at ASUN Quarterfinals

Volleyball vs Bella

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

This lovable golf-course pup plays a priceless role at South Florida club

Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this superintendent’s dog (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
FORT MYERS, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Naples, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Naples. The Immokalee High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
NAPLES, FL
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State’s Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Susana Riviera-Mills named 1 of 3 presidential finalists for Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) communications and media office announced three presidential finalists: President of University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Robert G. Gregerson, Acting President of SUNY Polytechnic Institute Tod A. Laursen and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs of Ball State Susana Riviera-Mills. FCGU will host public...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics remain very active for November

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers

LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
seahawkseye.org

Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished

One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

The CONE of UNCERTAINTY

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxesource.com

In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family

Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
The Associated Press

STOCK Residences Unveils the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- STOCK Residences, the luxury condominium division of STOCK Development -- the nationally recognized, award-winning Naples, Fla.-based developer -- today announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005934/en/ Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples (Photo: Business Wire)
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rethinking everyday life after Hurricane Ian

I told myself it would be better than I imagined. The drive from Atlanta took 14 hours, the last six of them between Tampa and Fort Myers. That’s a long time to worry. A long time to hope. I’d heard from a friend who weathered the storm in my neighborhood that there’d been flooding, but I didn’t understand the extent of it. I told myself that a lot of my little cottage could be saved. Not the rugs, of course. Not the couch. Not the mattresses. But most of my furniture, surely. And definitely the pieces that were precious to me.
FORT MYERS, FL
themiawave.org

MIA’s New E.C.O Club

Marco Island Academy has a new club! Environmental Conservation Organization, or E.C.O. Club, focuses on protecting the environment. With the school being located on such a beautiful island, we’re surrounded by a unique environment. The club meets in Mr.Wolfe’s classroom after school every other Wednesday, when students attend these meetings they are able to look outside the window and see the beautiful environment this club focuses on protecting. They discuss the environmental issues in their local community or learn about environments like wetlands and estuaries. They can then take this information they learn in the classroom and apply it to their field-trips.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Luigi’s opens at Miromar Outlets

Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta has opened at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Owner Tony Longobardo and his father, Luigi, offer award-winning pizza as well as homemade lasagna, stuffed pies, baked subs, pasta options, appetizers, salads and desserts. Many of the recipes go back generations. Luigi’s first restaurant, established in Naples, Italy, 38 years ago, is still open.
ESTERO, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy