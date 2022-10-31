ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare hospital election: Improving mental health care a priority for candidate

By Marmie Fidler
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwgox_0itFDHXL00

I am Margaret (Marmie) Fidler, and I am running to be re-elected to the Tulare Local Health Care District 3 seat in Tulare. I was born and raised in Tulare and have spent my entire life here raising my four children and my grandchildren.

I have seen it throughout those years in our hospital. I remember the hospital when it was one of the best in the valley, and I lived through all the trials and tribulations of the last 10 years, watching the hospital’s reputation go down in our citizens' minds.

I have spent my adult life volunteering and working to support my children’s schools and various organizations here in Tulare, as well as running a business. I have tried to make our city a better place to raise our family and yours.

I believe the best thing to happen to our hospital district in the past four years is for Adventist Health to come into our community, donate millions of dollars to help our hospital, and join all of us in gaining a new path forward to again having the best hospital in the valley.

I believe that without this hospital, we will no longer be able to attract industry to invest in our city, we will not be able to give our families, yours and mine, decent health care as well as mental health care, and we will be forced to travel to other cities for care in cases of extreme emergencies.

I see how Adventist Health is treating our citizens with care and compassion firsthand, and I know they are invested in making our hospital what we want it to be. The future is ours to determine now, and if we can join together and take advantage of what Adventist Health has given us, we will again be the best in the valley.

I am working along with the current board to build/lease to suit new facilities for attracting new doctors and specialists to our hospital; we are working on finishing the tower which has been continually worked on during the past two years, inside and out.

One of my main areas of interest is to partner with other agencies to improve mental health care opportunities to help our young people and our elderly citizens get the support and encouragement they need to lead happy and productive lives.

I feel that because I have lived through everything the hospital has experienced, because I believe our hospital is essential to the health and well-being of everyone living here or traveling through our city, and because I will work tirelessly to do everything I can to support the hospital and use what I have learned in running a business, a household and my experience in serving on other boards, I will be an excellent board member for our Local Health Care District. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8.

Marmie Fidler is a Tulare business owner and a candidate for Tulare Local Healthcare District Area 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia

VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by Ryan Lester, housing lead for the city’s consultant team Mintier Harnish, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
Hanford Sentinel

High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022

California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia

VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man led law enforcement on dangerous chase through Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man led local law enforcement on a dangerous chase through Kings County Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. A Kings County Sherriff was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in a rural area when he spotted a yellow Hummer driving at a high speed.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Marriott hotel in Fresno gets financing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The development of a Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Fresno has arranged construction financing. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, arranged $19,790,000 in construction financing for the development of a Courtyard by Marriot. This was secured by Marc Cesarec, Vice President […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA.com

California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free

No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
TEHACHAPI, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?

Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
FRESNO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
745
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy