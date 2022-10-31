ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare hospital election: How I plan to recruit doctors to Tulare

By Jevon Price
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 2 days ago
Over the last two months, I have reviewed the Tulare Local Healthcare District’s potential for physician recruitment. Based on my experience in recruiting physicians in Tulare and across the Central Valley, our potential is not utilized.

Adding doctors’ offices to our already strained construction will likely delay the hospital Tower construction, and there is no evidence that such a project will bring new doctors to Tulare.

I have formulated a very specific evidence-based plan of action to entice physicians and grow new healthcare providers to the Tulare Local Healthcare District.

First, bring support: physicians, when choosing a location to practice, generally prefer knowing that services and funds that pair well with their practice are present, available, and supported by the community.

Second, I am assessing needed practice lines and services by:

  • Evaluating currently available services
  • analyzing the local and community data, such as reasons for preventable hospitalizations and transfers of residents from our district to alternative facilities
  • listening to local providers and residents within the community to represent their concerns throughout the Tulare Local Healthcare District.

Once our needs have been assessed and identified, I will begin targeted communications with specific specialists in our area, subject matter experts, and residencies to perform a preference assessment of clinical support for their given specialties.

Finally, I will continue to work with local healthcare leaders to acquire services for the district which will support the desired specialties. I will call on the local, state, and federal legislators who have met with me and have promised to support projects within the healthcare district. I will also utilize these connections to discover funding sources instead of continuing to place the financial burden on our taxpayers by adding new bond measures to the ballot.

I anticipate obtaining the needed additional services in Tulare for citizens to benefit from. This should yield little to no cost to the Tulare Local Healthcare District while also increasing physician specialist coverage and community trust.

Simultaneously, I will be working with local and nationally-accredited programs to entice them to take residency in Tulare. Opening up more student education opportunities across all Tulare district healthcare services.

My goals include: mentoring youth to pursue healthcare options, providing free courses and job fairs to the public regarding healthcare-related education and career opportunities, increasing jobs, growing healthcare, and reducing healthcare waste in Tulare.

Additionally, I will make efforts to identify mental health care opportunities within the community, including person-centered planning, social work, and crisis management.

I have already begun implementing this process. I am the only candidate who has

  • Personally visited thousands of residents’ homes to hear their concerns about Tulare’s healthcare system.
  • Met leaders in many local healthcare organizations and agencies
  • Experience in recruiting healthcare providers to Tulare.

Vote for me, Jevon Price, for Tulare Local Healthcare District Area 3.

Jevon Price, an expert in Organizational Development in Healthcare and Candidate for Tulare Local Healthcare District Area 3

For more information about Price's campaign, visit https://linktr.ee/jevonfortulare

