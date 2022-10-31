Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Platforms You Must Invest In Before 2023, With Big Eyes Coin, Solana And Polkadot
With the crypto coin market forever changing, it is fascinating to see which coins will be thriving by the end of the year. With constant ups and downs with an abundance of coins, it is almost impossible to tell which cryptocurrencies will be doing well and not be so well every day.
CoinDesk
Developer of Decentralized Ride-Sharing App Teleport Raises $9M in Bid to Compete With Uber, Lyft
The Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC), which developed ride-sharing app Teleport, has raised $9 million in seed funding in a bid to compete with established ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft. DEC, a software developer, will use the proceeds to further grow Teleport, which is powered by DEC’s TRIP protocol....
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show
Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
bitcoinist.com
Snowfall Protocol Putting Its Name on the Map! Leaving PancakeSwap & Cardano Behind!
The state of the world economy seems dire and the situation appears to deteriorate with each passing day. The rising and emerging phenomenon of cryptocurrency and the realms of decentralized finance (De-Fi) have drawn more people’s attention. This is not surprising given that cryptocurrency still has the power to make investors happy despite all hindrances and the weakening economy. Due to the tremendous volatility that characterizes the world of cryptocurrencies, there is a considerable probability that traders and prospective investors who know about the currency will be able to earn significant returns and profits. Research is crucial, but for those who are now entering the market, as analysts, we regard it as one of our highest objectives to mentor young brains toward a viable and prosperous career as traders. This post will explore the areas of smaller projects that could be worth investing in. Buckle up because we’re going to dig deep into this subject.
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
msn.com
At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'
Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
bitcoinist.com
Concord Acquisition Group Extends $9 Billion Buyout Deal With USDC Issuer Circle
Over the years, Circle has been laying diverse plans to boost and ensure robust growth for the firm and USDC. As a result, it made an acquisition plan of $9 billion. As per Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, the goal was for the acquisition to go public in December 2022 following the deal’s close.
bitcoinist.com
3 Long-Term Profitable Cryptocurrencies to Trade with – Tezos, Avalanche, and Dogeliens
The crypto space has transformed existing technology. Forcibly seizing control from centralized systems establishes a secure and reliable decentralized ecosystem for digital assets. It is a long process, but Bitcoin could eventually render fiat currency obsolete. If you ask people familiar with cryptocurrencies what the most popular tokens are, you...
TechCrunch
Mozilla launches $35M venture capital fund for early-stage ‘responsible’ startups
Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin Price are Rallying, How Long Will This last? Here’s 3 Safer Alternatives
In October 2022, Ethereum and Bitcoin bounced by 20% and 7%, respectively. However, the bearish momentum and uncertainty in the global economic markets has led some investors to look for safer investments. This guide will review 3 new crypto presales – Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT and Calvaria. These three...
bitcoinist.com
Apollo Global Partners With Anchorage To Hold Crypto On Behalf Of Their Clients
Through a partnership with Anchorage Digital, which happens to be a digital asset platform, Apollo Global Management Inc. has started to provide crypto custodial services on behalf of its clients through a partnership. This move is a strategy on the company’s part that will help introduce crypto services to institutional...
bitcoinist.com
Tech Stocks Tumble Following Growth Slowdown – Are Stock Investors Moving to Crypto?
Apple (-3.05%), Microsoft (-1.98%), and Google (-2.34%) all fell as the tech-focussed Nasdaq as a whole fell 1.6%. The news came amid the crypto market returning above $1 trillion for the first time in six weeks, as the asset class continues to slowly decouple from traditional market forces. With many...
bitcoinist.com
Tora Inu Takes Crypto Market By Storm, Learn Everything About Its Token Presale
Meme coins are making a strong comeback, with Tora Inu (TORA) as one of the top contenders to dominate the sector. The new token is getting a lot of attention from the crypto community due to its NFT features mixed with an innovative Play-to-Earn (P2E) model and a deflationary mechanism.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Plunges Down, What Does It Mean?
Data shows the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index has plunged down recently, here’s what has happened in the past during instances of such a trend. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Has Sharply Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC volatility has usually increased...
bitcoinist.com
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Is DOGE Going to Lose The Leadership? 3 Meme Crypto Going to Fly in 2023
Dogecoin is regarded as the godfather of meme coins, mostly because of its epic bull runs. Investors who bought the coin at the end of 2020 received more than 26,000% returns by May 2021. Those returns are unheard of in other financial markets, and DOGE was taken seriously to be a valuable asset.
bitcoinist.com
Alameda Research’s Assets Reportedly “Entirely Illiquid,” Is All Crypto At Risk?
Alameda Research is on thin ice if we’re to believe the latest report. Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm appears to have most of its assets in illiquid altcoins, which is bad enough. Worse even is that the lion’s share of its assets is in FTT, the token created by his derivatives exchange FTX. If that’s true, the house of cards is built on shaky ground. And if something as big as Alameda Research falls, contagion could affect the whole crypto space. In a big way.
bitcoinist.com
Hong Kong Prepares To Take Over Singapore’s Retail Crypto Sector
The growth and increasing cryptocurrency adoption have brought different reactions in many places. Some are entirely embracing the industry and its numerous opportunities with innovative ideas. But some are retracing their steps within the crypto space using stricter regulatory measures. Recently events in some Asian regions on the retail digital...
bitcoinist.com
KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on November 1,12:00 (UTC)
KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, recorded over 3 million downloads, and reskinned with new characters and new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
Comments / 0