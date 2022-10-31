ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Bryan Harsin has been fired by the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8I2t_0itFDD0R00

The Auburn Tigers have fired Bryan Harsin.

The Auburn football program is moving on from Bryan Harsin.

Auburn has officially fired Bryan Harsin.

Harsin’s firing comes immediately after Auburn finalized a deal with new athletic director John Cohen, who resigned from Mississippi State to take the same position on the Plains.

The Tigers are 3-5, 1-4 in the SEC this season and have lost their last four straight. Auburn has also finished towards the bottom of the SEC in recruiting since Harsin became the head coach for the Auburn Tigers.

Harsin was the head coach at Auburn for only 20 games after a successful tenure at Boise State. Many did not expect him to survive the season after failing to take the program forward after a 6-7 season during his only full season with Auburn. He was 9-12 with the Tigers.

After surviving a stunt to get him removed as Auburn’s head coach over the offseason, Harsin acknowledged the fiasco at SEC Media Days and sent a message to folks who were skeptical of how he was leading his program. His instructions? “Just watch.”

The search for the next head coach will be interesting. President Roberts will be going through his first head coaching hire and Auburn does not have a permanent Athletics Director in place after the program spilt ways with Allen Green last month.

Auburn will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
AUBURN, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy