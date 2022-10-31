ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

By quarterback Spencer Sanders
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of the Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute.

Disaster might be the best description for it.

No. 9-ranked Oklahoma State might have kissed its chances of playing the Big 12 football championship game goodbye, losing a critical game at Kansas State 48-0.

Coach Mike Gundy said afterward it was his fault that the Pokes were not prepared. OSU practiced lighter last week with hopes that no one would get hurt. It was good in theory, but the outcome was horrific for program that had not been blanked since losing the Bedlam game to Oklahoma 27-0 in 2009.

What's more, the Cowboys had three more starters injured vs. K-State, losing quarterback Spencer Sanders, center Preston Wilson and punter Tom Hutton.

Running back Dominic Richardson and guard Hunter Woodard did not play at all due to injury. Receivers Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray were also out.

Gundy would not elaborate on any of the injuries afterward and did not say who might be ready for this Saturday's game against a much-improved Kansas club.

Elsewhere

∎ Oklahoma State's soccer team ended its regular season with a 1-0 victory over Baylor on Thursday night in Waco, Texas, then the Cowgirls lost a 2-1 decision to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. OSU is 11-4-4 overall.

∎ Moussa Cisse is one of 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the honor recognizes the top center in men’s college basketball.

Cisse was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season alongside Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and West Virginia's Gabe Osabuohien.

In his first year at OSU, Cisse was the Big 12's top shot-blocker with 54 for an average of 1.86 per game. He finished sixth in the conference with 6.52 rebounds and also averaged 7.2 points while connecting on 55.9% percent of his field goal attempts.

∎ Cowboys senior Jason Taylor II is one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award. The honor goes to the top defensive back in Division- I football.

∎ The women’s golf team won its first tournament of the season on Oct. 24. The Cowgirls shot even par as a team in the final round to end the Jim West Challenge at 9-under, two shots ahead of runner-up SMU at Kissing Tree Golf Club.

It was the second consecutive year OSU has won the tournament in San Marcos, Texas.

Han-Hsuan Yu led the way for the Cowgirls as she battled wind and rain all weekend en route to finishing seventh at 4-under. The result was Yu’s sixth top-10 finish in her last 11 tournaments.

∎ For the second consecutive year, the Oklahoma State men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas, highlighted by a record-setting team outing for the Cowgirls and Alex Maier’s individual win for the men.

OSU’s 22 points in the women's competition were the lowest in Big 12 Championship history, besting the old record of 23 set by Colorado in 1997.

The Cowgirls defeated second-place West Virginia by 27 points.

Taylor Roe led the way for the Cowgirls in the 6K, placing second overall with a time of 20:10.8.

In the men's race, the Cowboys controlled the field on the way to their third consecutive Big 12 title. OSU’s 21 points were the second-lowest in the program’s conference history, behind its 19 points set in 2010.

Maier finished the 8K in 23:55.3, becoming the first Cowboy since Hassan Abdi in 2017 to win the individual Big 12 title.

