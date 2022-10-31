Taylor County extinguishes burn ban

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls on Monday lifted a recent 90-day burn ba due to recent precipitation, though he urged caution if residents do choose to burn.

Abilene measured 3.86 inches of rain in October - about 31% of the year's total.

"I do not encourage burning at this time unless it is essential," Bolls said in a statement. "I continue to caution all citizens of Taylor County to exercise great caution with outdoor burning and to assume responsibility."

Residents should contact local fire chiefs and have safeguards in place before attempting any burning, he said.

Any resident who chooses to conduct a burn is liable for any and all damages, Bolls said.