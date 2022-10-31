ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Taylor County extinguishes burn ban

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0T4k_0itFD7nK00

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls on Monday lifted a recent 90-day burn ba due to recent precipitation, though he urged caution if residents do choose to burn.

Abilene measured 3.86 inches of rain in October - about 31% of the year's total.

"I do not encourage burning at this time unless it is essential," Bolls said in a statement. "I continue to caution all citizens of Taylor County to exercise great caution with outdoor burning and to assume responsibility."

Residents should contact local fire chiefs and have safeguards in place before attempting any burning, he said.

Any resident who chooses to conduct a burn is liable for any and all damages, Bolls said.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Abilene woman severely injures passenger while driving intoxicated nearly 4 times legal limit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been arrested. Alexis Escobar was taken into custody Tuesday for Intoxication Assault in connection to the crash, which happened in August. Court documents […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Trick-or-treater gets candy bar with ‘foreign object’ in South Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of PropertyMore than $350 worth of items, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Pedestrian killed following crash in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following an accident in Eastland County Friday night. According to a press release, Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco was traveling west in a 1998 Chevrolet, Lumina passenger car on the south access road of Interstate 20 at the 326-mile marker up a grade in the roadway when he struck two pedestrians.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Merkel woman crashes car after allegedly driving with BAC four times legal limit

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a woman crashed her car into a work truck while allegedly driving drunk. According to court documents, police responded to a crash in the 3600 Block of South 20th Street on August 20th to find a 2001 Ford Focus wedged underneath a work truck. The passenger in the Ford Focus, Jodi Falcon, was trapped in the vehicle and firefighter had to remove her. There was significant damages to her legs, and she was missing a toe. Falcon was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 1st

Beautiful seasonal weather will be with us through at least the latter part of the week when a new system will move through and bring us a rainy couple of days and cooler weather for the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a seasonal high of 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Is marriage between a man and a woman only? ACU students fight to include LGBTQ-inclusive language in relationship policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Student Government Association at Abilene Christian University (ACU) recently voted on a resolution presented by a student. The resolution was a push to remove the words “between a man and a woman” from the Sexual Stewardship Policy in an effort for the language to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ students. […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy