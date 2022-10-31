VOTE: Gastonia, Shelby area Week 11 football, fall sports Athletes of the Week polls

It's time to vote for the Gastonia and Shelby area Week 11 high school football and fall sports Athletes of the Week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. The poll is open through midnight Thursday.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled from information provided to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @JoeLHughesII in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

If a top performer’s name doesn’t appear on the list, encourage their coach to email submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com or sports@gastongazette.com.

FALL SPORTS PLAYOFF HUB:NCHSAA, NCISAA fall sports playoffs Gastonia, Shelby: Soccer, football brackets unveiled

IS IT KINGS MOUNTAIN'S YEAR?:Gastonia, Shelby NCHSAA football playoff outlook

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE GUYS:Here are 20 Gastonia, Shelby area high school football players to watch in NCHSAA playoffs

Offensive Player of the Week

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: Rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-48 double-overtime win over Lincolnton.

Carmelo Bess, Ashbrook: Rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Ashbrook’s 21-12 win over Hunter Huss.

Andre Bost, Lincolnton: Completed 11-of-22 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, along with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 49-48 loss to West Lincoln.

Patrick Blee, South Point: Was 2-for-3 for 59 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 79 yards and two touchdowns on three carries in a 55-0 win at North Gaston.

Reggie Daniel, Mountain Island Charter: Caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 21-15 loss to Lake Norman Charter.

Christian Holland, Forestview: Rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Stuart Cramer.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in his team’s 27-14 win over Shelby.

Nehemiah Stovall, East Gaston: Rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 58-0 win over Highland Tech.

Defensive Player of the Week

Travis Coltrane, Burns: Had three tackles and two sacks in a 27-14 win over Shelby.

Drew Hollifield, Shelby: Had 11 tackles in a 27-14 loss at Burns.

Marcel Johnson, East Lincoln: Finished with 14 tackles (seven for a loss), three sacks and a forced fumble in a 28-7 win over North Lincoln.

Winter Kincaid, South Point: Had seven tackles (three for a loss), a sack and two quarterback hurries in a 55-0 win over North Gaston.

Ja’Qualyn Sanders, Kings Mountain: After bringing in a touchdown reception, his interception the ensuing Crest possession set the tone in Kings Mountain’s 35-20 win.

Ben Summey, East Gaston: Finished with two tackles — both for a loss — a sack and an interception in the Warriors’ 58-0 win over Highland Tech.

Boys Athlete of the Week

Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln cross country: Claimed the 3A West regional title with a time of 15:43.

Carson Kelly, Cherryville soccer: Netted a goal in his team’s 2-1 win over Burns, followed by a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Bessemer City.

Christian Tyler, Forestview soccer: Scored six goals in an 11-2 win over Crest. He added another goal in a 2-1 win over Stuart Cramer.

Isaiah Watts, Kings Mountain cross country: Finished 13th at the 3A West regional meet, good enough for him to qualify for this weekend’s state meet.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day soccer: Scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Caldwell Academy. In the NCISAA 2A state final on Saturday, he added a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Greenfield School.

Girls Athlete of the Week

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln golf: Earned a third place finish at the 1A/2A girls state golf tournament at Foxfire Red Course.

Madison Darnell, Highland Tech tennis: Won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles during her team’s 1A second round playoff match against Elkin. She’d win in the first round of the 1A individual state tournament (6-4, 6-0), before falling 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the state semifinal round.

Myracle Davis, Kings Mountain volleyball: Finished with 40 kills and seven blocks in wins over East Lincoln and West Henderson.

Ally Hollifield, Shelby cross country: Finished ninth at the 2A West cross country meet, good enough to qualify for this weekend’s state meet.

Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton cross country: Won the 2A West regional title, her time of 19:08 almost 50 seconds better than R-S Central’s Brooke Hope.

Macy Parks, North Lincoln cross country: Claimed the 3A West regional title, finishing 17 seconds ahead of West Henderson’s Breanna Budzinski.