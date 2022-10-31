Senators from Florida, Carolinas call NOAA plan to save right whales 'costly,' 'excessive'

U.S. senators from Florida and the Carolinas are criticizing a federal plan to change seasonal speed limits on vessels near ports including Jacksonville to prevent collisions with critically endangered right whales.

“Such a costly, sweeping proposal is excessive, and NOAA must find a better way to achieve its conservation goals,” Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott told National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration head Richard Spinrad in a letter they signed with their counterparts from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

The lawmakers weighed in as NOAA logged more than 40,000 comments ahead of a Monday deadline for input on its proposal to adjust speed zone boundaries for ships and expand its rules to also apply to most boats between 35 and 65 feet in length.

The rules are timed to apply during right whales’ calving seasons, when the animals that live much of the year near Canada migrate to the southeastern United States, giving birth and raising newborns.

The new rules were proposed to stop the collapse of the North Atlantic right whale population, now estimated to be about 340 animals following 34 deaths recorded since 2017.

Eleven of the deaths were blamed on vessel strikes and nine on entanglements with mariners’ gear, according to NOAA.

A right whale calf died last year near the St. Augustine Inlet after colliding with a sportfishing boat. The calf's mother was also spotted injured.

When it proposed the rule changes in August, NOAA said that “changes to the existing vessel speed regulation are essential to stabilize the ongoing right whale population decline and prevent the species' extinction.”

But the plan has drawn criticism from marine industries and sportfishing groups worried about impacts on anglers, and the senators echoed many of those concerns.

The lawmakers argued that “this proposal would cause significant harm to the charter and recreational boaters and fishermen, marinas, boat builders and related industries that are the backbone of many of our states’ coastal communities.”

The senators said rules as they were proposed would also apply a 10-knot (about 11.5 mph) speed limit to offshore pilot boats that guide big cargo ships into ports trough federal navigation channels.

The channels “are marine highways that serve all the east coast ports and are vital to the nation’s economy, supply chain and national security interests,” the senators wrote. “… These speed restrictions should not apply [in navigation channels].”