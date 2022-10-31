ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion vs. Miami Dolphins

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

A day after the Miami Dolphins shredded their NFL-worst defense for 382 yards passing, the Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant declined comment Monday. Lions coach Dan Campbell later addressed the move, confirmed by multiple sources, at his weekly news conference Monday afternoon .

Pleasant, a Flint native, is the second coach Campbell has demoted or fired in-season in his less than two seasons in Detroit.

READ MORE: Dan Campbell: Firing DB coach Aubrey Pleasant 'the decision we had to make'

TRENDING: It's quarterback or bust in 2023 NFL draft for destitute Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19f4TE_0itFCzpK00

Last year, Campbell stripped offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn of play-calling duties after eight games, and fired Lynn after the season. The Lions started last season 0-8 and topped 20 points in just one of their first 11 games.

This year, the Lions rank last in the NFL in total and scoring defense and have allowed at least 24 points in every game during their NFL-worst 1-6 start.

On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and completed 81% of his passes (29 of 36) as the Dolphins rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit for a 31-27 win. Tyreek Hill led Miami with 12 catches for 188 yards , and Jaylen Waddle had eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

DAVE BIRKETT: Detroit Lions Lack of physicality dooms pass defense as Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs wild

LIONS STOCK: Josh Reynolds drops key pass; T.J. Hockenson helps trade value

After the game, Campbell said the Lions "did not do well in this game plan that was designed for these guys."

"There’s a certain way you have to play them, and look, they want to keep you in base defense," Campbell said. "They want to see if they can funnel out your SAM linebacker and get him in space. So that was part of the plan, stay in more of a nickel-type package with Will Harris. And so it’s something we worked all week. We were trying to take away these bend throws on speed, and layer over the top. Let Kerby (Joseph) kind of spy a little bit, and we just – we didn’t handle it well. We didn’t. So they didn’t do anything. I mean, they did exactly what we knew they would do. They just did it. Did it over and over and had their way.”

The Lions have started four cornerbacks and five safeties in various configurations this season as they've battled injuries and inconsistency in their secondary.

Jeff Okudah has played well after missing most of last year with a torn Achilles tendon, but Amani Oruwariye briefly lost his job as the Lions' No. 2 cornerback, safey Tracy Walker is out for the season with a torn Achilles and DeShon Elliott missed Sunday's game with a finger injury.

Rookie Kerby Joseph has started four straight games in Walker's place, and Juju Hughes filled in as the Lions' second safety Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfDYn_0itFCzpK00

Asked about the job Pleasant was doing with Okudah and the rest of the secondary last week, Campbell said, "He’s done a heck of a job with those guys."

"Overall it’s a pretty young crew and we’ve had injuries and still have them," Campbell said. "But I know Okudah is, you really feel like he’s progressing nicely. He’s progressing right where you want him to go and I feel like over the last three weeks or so he’s just gotten a little bit better, a little bit better. And last week was certainly a good game for him. So, Jeff’s put in a ton of work. He wants to be good. He asks a lot of questions. He puts – he puts in the time and A.P. certainly is helping him do that, which is good. So, he’s had to work with a lot and move a lot of pieces around, and he and Duker both have had to kind of work in that area. But it’s – they’ve done a good job with it.”

More: How a grass-fed cow, avoiding eating 'for taste' is boosting some Detroit Lions players

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion vs. Miami Dolphins

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MLive.com

Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
The Independent

Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Report: Texans' Demand In Brandin Cooks Trade Revealed

The Houston Texans are listening to offers for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before Tuesday's trade deadline. They reportedly won't part with him too easily. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as relayed by Dov Kleiman, the Texans are demanding a second-round pick back for Cooks. Schefter identified the New York Giants,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy