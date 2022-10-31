Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
GM Hits Elon Musk, Twitter
General Motors (GM) is determined to win the race for electric vehicles. The giant from Detroit is currently lagging behind. It is a far cry from Tesla (TSLA) , the world leader in electric vehicles in terms of market share and sales. GM is also behind its eternal rival, Ford (F) .
Short seller Jim Chanos warns Tesla stock is pricing in absurd hopes and dreams - and Elon Musk seems distracted by Twitter
Tesla's valuation is built on unrealistic hopes for Elon Musk's company, Jim Chanos said. The short seller noted the automaker's stock price suggests it will transform multiple industries. Musk is distracted by running Twitter and geopolitics, while Tesla faces challenges in China, Chanos added. Tesla can't possibly meet its fans'...
Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
"Dangerous for us all": Elon Musk's business past offers worrying signs for Twitter's future
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday after a chaotic, months-long buyout process, leaving the richest man on the planet in control of one of the world's most widely used social media and communication platforms.
teslarati.com
Tesla provides sneak peek into Megafactory amid hiring ramp
Tesla provided a sneak peek into its Megafactory, the facility manufacturing its Megapack batteries. The video showed massive machinery building Tesla’s Megapacks and the people involved in its manufacturing process from start to delivery. Tesla published the video on LinkedIn and invited eligible candidates to join the company and work in its Megafactory.
electrek.co
Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price
Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Elon Musk Challenger Who Rose To Fame For Taking On Tesla Autopilot Now Departs His Own Self-Driving Tech Company
George Hotz, who shot into the spotlight by challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in 2015 that he could make a better version of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot software, is stepping down from his own self-driving technology company, Comma AI. What Happened: Hotz announced the decision on...
The Forgotten Ford Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The Ford Synergy 2010 concept was a 1990s concept car that reached toward the not-so-distant future of automotive engineering. Here's what it got right.
Autoblog
GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
Fired Twitter Execs Face A Long, Ugly Battle With Elon Musk Warns Expert - Exclusive
Elon Musk hasn't just cleaned house at Twitter, but taken a scorched-earth approach. Less than a week has passed since his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network closed, and already Musk has ousted top execs — including Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal — and installed himself as new chief executive. The big question is, with Twitter going private, has Musk also opened himself up to legal backlash?
Engadget
Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification
Twitter is increasing the price of its subscription service. Moving forward, Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month in the US, with pricing in other countries adjusted for the purchasing power of consumers in those markets, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced today. The $3 jump from Blue's current $5 per month fee amounts to a 60 percent price increase.
Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?
Advertisers with companies that rival Elon Musk's other ventures may think twice about investing in Twitter.
Twitter Could Charge For Verified Accounts As Elon Musk Hunts Profits
Elon Musk has some big changes planned for Twitter. After acquiring the company, the world's richest man fired three prominent board members, he has spent months talking about how he wants to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform," and his desire to combat bots operating on the site is well known. One less high-profile decision might have a huge impact on Twitter's most prominent accounts — those with blue verified checkmarks.
Tesla Cybertruck Featured On 'The Simpsons' Episode Ahead Of The EV's 2023 Release
The longest-running animated show of all time is "The Simpsons," which airs on Fox Corp FOX. Along with its longevity that spans multiple generations of viewers, the show is also known for its weirdly accurate predictions of several global events. An image shown on Sunday’s episode could be good news...
The Verge
Elon Musk could cut half of Twitter’s workforce
Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs since Elon Musk officially took over the company, and details are starting to trickle out about how many people could be affected. Wednesday evening, The Verge’s Alex Heath reports that Musk is meeting with advisors, including fellow former PayPal exec David Sacks, and finalizing a plan to lay off approximately 3,800 employees, while Bloomberg reported that 3,700 would be cut.
CNBC
Elon Musk lays out his ideas for Twitter's new verification system
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
