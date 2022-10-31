ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Hits Elon Musk, Twitter

General Motors (GM) is determined to win the race for electric vehicles. The giant from Detroit is currently lagging behind. It is a far cry from Tesla (TSLA) , the world leader in electric vehicles in terms of market share and sales. GM is also behind its eternal rival, Ford (F) .
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
Salon

"Dangerous for us all": Elon Musk's business past offers worrying signs for Twitter's future

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday after a chaotic, months-long buyout process, leaving the richest man on the planet in control of one of the world's most widely used social media and communication platforms.
teslarati.com

Tesla provides sneak peek into Megafactory amid hiring ramp

Tesla provided a sneak peek into its Megafactory, the facility manufacturing its Megapack batteries. The video showed massive machinery building Tesla’s Megapacks and the people involved in its manufacturing process from start to delivery. Tesla published the video on LinkedIn and invited eligible candidates to join the company and work in its Megafactory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price

Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare

This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Autoblog

GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
SlashGear

Fired Twitter Execs Face A Long, Ugly Battle With Elon Musk Warns Expert - Exclusive

Elon Musk hasn't just cleaned house at Twitter, but taken a scorched-earth approach. Less than a week has passed since his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network closed, and already Musk has ousted top execs — including Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal — and installed himself as new chief executive. The big question is, with Twitter going private, has Musk also opened himself up to legal backlash?
Engadget

Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

Twitter is increasing the price of its subscription service. Moving forward, Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month in the US, with pricing in other countries adjusted for the purchasing power of consumers in those markets, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced today. The $3 jump from Blue's current $5 per month fee amounts to a 60 percent price increase.
SlashGear

Twitter Could Charge For Verified Accounts As Elon Musk Hunts Profits

Elon Musk has some big changes planned for Twitter. After acquiring the company, the world's richest man fired three prominent board members, he has spent months talking about how he wants to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform," and his desire to combat bots operating on the site is well known. One less high-profile decision might have a huge impact on Twitter's most prominent accounts — those with blue verified checkmarks.
The Verge

Elon Musk could cut half of Twitter’s workforce

Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs since Elon Musk officially took over the company, and details are starting to trickle out about how many people could be affected. Wednesday evening, The Verge’s Alex Heath reports that Musk is meeting with advisors, including fellow former PayPal exec David Sacks, and finalizing a plan to lay off approximately 3,800 employees, while Bloomberg reported that 3,700 would be cut.
CNBC

Elon Musk lays out his ideas for Twitter's new verification system

After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy