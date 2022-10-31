Barricade situation involving 2-year-old brought to end in Delmar after shots fired: Police

Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed signs of impairment with Bumbrey. A DUI investigation ensued and Bumbrey was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Bumbrey revealed that he had six prior convictions for DUI.

DOVER, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO