Barricade situation involving 2-year-old brought to end in Delmar after shots fired: Police

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for 7th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed signs of impairment with Bumbrey. A DUI investigation ensued and Bumbrey was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Bumbrey revealed that he had six prior convictions for DUI.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Maryland Man Who Fired Shots Towards Police during Barricade
Delmar, DE– The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old William Tulowitzky of Maryland in connection with a domestic incident, which led to him barricading himself at his residence on the morning of Monday, October 31st. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am, Delmar Police Department responded to the...
Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI
DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. “A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The The post Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
WBOC
Man in Custody After Barricade Situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday. During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the...
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
WMDT.com
Increased police presence in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar. We’re told that as a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The incident is contained at this time, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.
Bay Net
Detectives Searching For Critical Missing Person In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Norman Leo Terry, II, age 47 of no fixed address. Last phone contact with Terry was on Oct. 7, 2022. Terry is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing...
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded. Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man on Felony Drug Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon...
Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy fired after being accused of rape
Although not much has been revealed about the allegations, the incident appears to have occurred while the deputy was on-duty.
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
The Dispatch
Berlin Fire Company Defends New Fee
BERLIN – A dwindling grant from the town and rising operating costs prompted a new emergency response fee, according to Berlin Fire Company officials. In response to criticism from residents last week regarding an emergency response fee now in effect, the Berlin Fire Company (BFC) reached out to The Dispatch to share the reasoning behind the new charge.
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
5K+
Followers
991
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT
DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.http://delmarvanow.com
Comments / 1